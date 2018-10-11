By browsing this site you accept cookies used to improve and personalise our services and marketing, and for social activity. Read our privacy policy for more about what we do with your data, as well as your rights and choices – including how to manage cookies.
Tesco Blackberries 150G

4(1)Write a review
image 1 of Tesco Blackberries 150G

Per 80g serving
  • Energy134kJ 32kcal
    2%
  • Fat0.2g
    0%
  • Saturates<0.1g
    <1%
  • Sugars5.1g
    6%
  • Salt<0.01g
    0%

of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 134kJ / 32kcal

Product Description

  • Blackberries.
  • Delicately Hand picked Carefully selected when ripe, bursting with sweet flavour
  • Pack size: 150g

Information

Ingredients

Blackberry

Storage

For maximum freshness, keep refrigerated. To give best flavour bring to room temperature before eating.

Produce of

Produce of United Kingdom, Republic of Ireland, Mexico, Morocco, Netherlands, Portugal, South Africa, Spain, Peru

Number of uses

n/a Servings

Return to

  • Tesco Stores Ltd.,
  • Welwyn Garden City AL7 1GA,
  • U.K

Net Contents

Variable

Nutrition

Typical Values100g contains80g serving contains
Energy134kJ / 32kcal134kJ / 32kcal
Fat0.2g0.2g
Saturates<0.1g<0.1g
Carbohydrate5.1g5.1g
Sugars5.1g5.1g
Fibre3.1g3.1g
Protein0.9g0.9g
Salt<0.01g<0.01g
Vitamin C15mg (19%NRV)15mg (19%NRV)
* Reference intake of an average adult (8400 kJ / 2000 kcal)--
As sold--

1 Review

Average of 4 stars

Tasty

4 stars

Small portion but worth it

