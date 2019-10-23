Tesco Blueberries 250G

Very disappointed that the best by date had only o
every wk the date is out the next . can I please
Great value and always nice and fresh
Blueberries when they arrive only have one day to
Poor best before dates on all berries
All my berry fruits had the best before dates at only 1 day from delivery, which I am not pleased, so hopefully this week will be better this week. Strawberries & raspberries were starting to mouldy
Hard as bullets and sour
They are hard as bullets and therefore last 2-3 weeks and still hard. They are not sweet. Change your supplier back to those 150 gram ones you stocked previously.
I want to know which country these come from befor
Emerald are the best blueberries ever!
South African Emerald blueberries are delicious. Plump and tasty. I wish ALL of Tesco’s blueberries were as good!
Excellent Quality Blueberries
These are excellent quality blueberries. These are nice sized (large) berries, firm and very tasty -and once washed at home and placed in the fridge, they last and retain their freshness for a week at least. Very impressed with this supplier and a far cry from previous Tesco Blueberries which weren't a patch on these.
berries from south africa are watery just tasteles
