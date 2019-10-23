By browsing this site you accept cookies used to improve and personalise our services and marketing, and for social activity. Read our privacy policy for more about what we do with your data, as well as your rights and choices – including how to manage cookies.
Tesco Blueberries 250G

Tesco Blueberries 250G
£ 3.00
£12.00/kg
Per 80g serving
  • Energy289kJ 68kcal
    3%
  • Fat0.3g
    0%
  • Saturates<0.1g
    <1%
  • Sugars10.0g
    11%
  • Salt<0.01g
    0%

of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 289kJ / 68kcal

Product Description

  • Blueberries.
  • Delicately hand picked. Carefully selected for a crisp bite and balanced flavour.
  • Delicately hand-picked
  • Selected for their crisp bite and balanced flavour
  • Healthy choice
  • 1 of your 5 a day = 80g
  • Pack size: 250g

Information

Ingredients

Blueberry

Storage

Keep refrigerated.To give best flavour bring to room temperature before eating.

Produce of

Produce of United Kingdom, Republic of Ireland, Chile, France, Italy, Mexico, Morocco, Peru, Poland, Portugal, Romania, South Africa, Spain, USA, Zimbabwe, Serbia, Croatia

Preparation and Usage

  • Wash before use.

Number of uses

n/a Servings

Name and address

  • Tesco Stores Ltd.,
  • Welwyn Garden City,
  • AL7 1GA,
  • U.K.
  • Tesco Ireland Ltd.,

Return to

  • Tesco Ireland Ltd.,
  • Gresham House,
  • Marine Road,
  • Dun Laoghaire,
  • Co. Dublin.

Net Contents

250g ℮

Nutrition

Typical Values100g contains80g serving contains
Energy289kJ / 68kcal289kJ / 68kcal
Fat0.3g0.3g
Saturates<0.1g<0.1g
Carbohydrate14.5g14.5g
Sugars10.0g10.0g
Fibre2.4g2.4g
Protein0.7g0.7g
Salt<0.01g<0.01g
* Reference intake of an average adult (8400 kJ / 2000 kcal)--
As sold--

Very disappointed that the best by date had only o

3 stars

Very disappointed that the best by date had only one day. Not amused.

every wk the date is out the next . can I please

5 stars

every wk the date is out the next . can I please have them as late as u can . thank u as theyre for the following wk

Great value and always nice and fresh

5 stars

Great value and always nice and fresh

Blueberries when they arrive only have one day to

2 stars

Blueberries when they arrive only have one day to go before the sell-by date.

Poor best before dates on all berries

3 stars

All my berry fruits had the best before dates at only 1 day from delivery, which I am not pleased, so hopefully this week will be better this week. Strawberries & raspberries were starting to mouldy

Hard as bullets and sour

2 stars

They are hard as bullets and therefore last 2-3 weeks and still hard. They are not sweet. Change your supplier back to those 150 gram ones you stocked previously.

I want to know which country these come from befor

1 stars

I want to know which country these come from before I buy ......not have to guess!

Emerald are the best blueberries ever!

5 stars

South African Emerald blueberries are delicious. Plump and tasty. I wish ALL of Tesco’s blueberries were as good!

Excellent Quality Blueberries

5 stars

These are excellent quality blueberries. These are nice sized (large) berries, firm and very tasty -and once washed at home and placed in the fridge, they last and retain their freshness for a week at least. Very impressed with this supplier and a far cry from previous Tesco Blueberries which weren't a patch on these.

berries from south africa are watery just tasteles

2 stars

berries from south africa are watery just tasteless. the berries from peru are large and very tasty.

