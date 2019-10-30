By browsing this site you accept cookies used to improve and personalise our services and marketing, and for social activity. Read our privacy policy for more about what we do with your data, as well as your rights and choices – including how to manage cookies.
Tesco Blueberries 150G

3(11)Write a review
image 1 of Tesco Blueberries 150G
£ 2.00
£13.34/kg
Per 80g serving
  • Energy289kJ 68kcal
    3%
  • Fat0.3g
    0%
  • Saturates<0.1g
    <1%
  • Sugars10.0g
    11%
  • Salt<0.01g
    0%

of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 289kJ / 68kcal

Product Description

  • Blueberries.
  • Delicately hand picked. Carefully selected for a crisp bite and balanced flavour.
  • Pack size: 150g

Information

Ingredients

Blueberry

Produce of

Produce of United Kingdom, Republic of Ireland, Chile, France, Italy, Mexico, Morocco, Peru, Poland, Portugal, Romania, South Africa, Spain, USA, Zimbabwe, Serbia, Croatia

Number of uses

n/a Servings

Return to

  • Tesco Stores Ltd.,
  • Welwyn Garden City AL7 1GA,
  • U.K

Net Contents

variable

Nutrition

Typical Values100g contains80g serving contains
Energy289kJ / 68kcal289kJ / 68kcal
Fat0.3g0.3g
Saturates<0.1g<0.1g
Carbohydrate14.5g14.5g
Sugars10.0g10.0g
Fibre2.4g2.4g
Protein0.7g0.7g
Salt<0.01g<0.01g
* Reference intake of an average adult (8400 kJ / 2000 kcal)--
As sold--

11 Reviews

Average of 2.9 stars

im aways disappointed with fresh blueberries, so

1 stars

im aways disappointed with fresh blueberries, so thought i would get the frozen. they are horrible, completely tasteless. i will be chucking them and give up on blueberries.G

last basket not good - hard currants and more acid

4 stars

last basket not good - hard currants and more acidic

nasty polish variety

2 stars

I usually love Tesco blueberries and have encouraged all my firends to buy from Tesco, however recently you are selling a variety from Poland which are absolutely awful! Please go back to the usual ones you were selling.

Since last two weeks getting really bad quality bl

2 stars

Since last two weeks getting really bad quality blueberries, can hardly use 20 blueberries from the whole pack as the rest are all soft and inedible.

Delicious

5 stars

These are the best I’ve had and have a good shelf life.

Goes well with porridge

1 stars

Why have you taken these of sale

Best ever + beautiful

5 stars

lasts + delicious

Really nice blueberries and I am buying again.

5 stars

Really nice blueberries and I am buying again.

Large, no taste

2 stars

Bought these for my toddler and to go on cereal. The blueberries have suddenly become stupidly large and lost all their taste. They also go rotten quicker. Bigger is not better. I would prefer normal sized blueberries that stay fresh for longer.

Too variable

3 stars

Yet again, like pears, these vary in taste and quality. Chile and US seem the best. The Polish versions are either good or very poor. When they're good, Blueberries are wonderful. When bad, they are naff.

1-10 of 11 reviews

