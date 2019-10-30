Tesco Blueberries 150G

im aways disappointed with fresh blueberries, so
im aways disappointed with fresh blueberries, so thought i would get the frozen. they are horrible, completely tasteless. i will be chucking them and give up on blueberries.G
last basket not good - hard currants and more acidic
nasty polish variety
I usually love Tesco blueberries and have encouraged all my firends to buy from Tesco, however recently you are selling a variety from Poland which are absolutely awful! Please go back to the usual ones you were selling.
Since last two weeks getting really bad quality blueberries, can hardly use 20 blueberries from the whole pack as the rest are all soft and inedible.
Delicious
These are the best I’ve had and have a good shelf life.
Goes well with porridge
Why have you taken these of sale
Best ever + beautiful
lasts + delicious
Really nice blueberries and I am buying again.
Large, no taste
Bought these for my toddler and to go on cereal. The blueberries have suddenly become stupidly large and lost all their taste. They also go rotten quicker. Bigger is not better. I would prefer normal sized blueberries that stay fresh for longer.
Too variable
Yet again, like pears, these vary in taste and quality. Chile and US seem the best. The Polish versions are either good or very poor. When they're good, Blueberries are wonderful. When bad, they are naff.