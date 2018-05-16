Kellogg's Krave Choco Roulette 375G
- Energy559kJ 133kcal7%
- Fat4.2g6%
- Saturates1.2g6%
- Sugars8.7g10%
- Salt0.29g5%
of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 1863kJ
Product Description
- Wheat, Oat and Rice Pillows Containing an Assortment of Flavoured Chocolate (Milk, White, and Hazelnut) Fillings.
- Enjoy as part of a varied & balanced diet and a healthy lifestyle.
- - Crispy cereal shells with 3 different deliciously melty chocolate flavours inside - smooth milk chocolate, creamy white chocolate and tasty chocolate hazelnut.
- - They make the ultimate go-to snack whenever you need to unleash your chocolate craving. Are you an afternoon snacker or coursework cruncher?
- - Contains 7 vitamins & minerals including B vitamins and iron
By Appointment to HM The Queen Purveyors of Cereals Kellogg Marketing and Sales Company (UK) Limited
- Pack size: 375g
- Vitamin B1 contributes to normal energy-yielding metabolism
- Source of vitamins B1, B2, B3, B6, B9 & B12 and iron
Information
Ingredients
Cereal Flours (Wheat {25%}, Oat {16%}, Rice {11%}), Sugar, Vegetable Oils (Palm, Sunflower, Rapeseed) in varying proportions, Milk Chocolate (4.5%) (Sugar, Cocoa Mass, Milk Whey Powder, Milk Fat, Whole Milk Powder, Cocoa Butter), White Chocolate (2%) (Sugar, Whole Milk Powder, Cocoa Butter), Skimmed Milk Powder, Glucose Syrup, Fat Reduced Cocoa Powder, Salt, Chocolate (1%) (Sugar, Cocoa Mass), Milk Whey Powder, Whole Milk Powder, Maltodextrin, Modified Starch, Hazelnuts, Emulsifiers (Soy Lecithin, Sunflower Lecithin), Acid (Citric Acid), Colours (Carotenes, Annatto), Natural Flavouring, Antioxidants (Ascorbyl Palmitate, Alpha Tocopherol), Vitamins & Minerals: Niacin, Iron, Vitamin B6, Vitamin B2 (Riboflavin), Vitamin B1 (Thiamin), Folic Acid, Vitamin B12
Allergy Information
- May contain other Nuts
Storage
Store in a cool dry place.
Number of uses
12 Servings
Additives
- Free From Artificial Colours
- Free From Artificial Flavours
Name and address
- Kellogg's,
- Orange Tower,
- MediaCityUK,
- Salford,
- Greater Manchester,
- M50 2HF,
- Consumer Service
- www.kelloggs.com
- UK: 0800 626 066
- ROI: 1800 626 066
- Kellogg's,
- Orange Tower,
- MediaCityUK,
- Salford,
- Greater Manchester,
- M50 2HF,
- UK.
- Kellogg Europe Trading Limited,
Net Contents
375g ℮
Nutrition
|Typical Values
|/100g
|%RI*
|/30g
|%RI*
|Energy
|1863kJ
|559kJ
|-
|443kcal
|133kcal
|7%
|Fat
|14g
|4.2g
|6%
|of which saturates
|4.1g
|1.2g
|6%
|Carbohydrate
|69g
|21g
|of which sugars
|29g
|8.7g
|10%
|Fibre
|3.1g
|0.9g
|Protein
|7.4g
|2.2g
|Salt
|0.95g
|0.29g
|5%
|Thiamin (B1)
|0.91mg
|83%
|0.28mg
|25%
|Riboflavin (B2)
|1.2mg
|83%
|0.35mg
|25%
|Niacin (B3)
|13.3mg
|83%
|4mg
|25%
|Vitamin B6
|1.2mg
|83%
|0.35mg
|25%
|Folic Acid (B9)
|166µg
|83%
|50.0µg
|25%
|Vitamin B12
|2.1µg
|83%
|0.63µg
|25%
|Iron
|8mg
|57%
|2.4mg
|17%
|Vitamins:
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Minerals:
|-
|-
|-
|-
|*Reference intake of an average adult (8400kJ/2000kcal)
|-
|-
|-
|-
