Tesco Salted Caramel Cheesecake 450G

4(2)Write a review
Tesco Salted Caramel Cheesecake 450G
£ 2.00
£0.44/100g
1/6 of a cheesecake
Product Description

  • Baked cheesecake on a biscuit base, topped with salted caramel and chocolate sauces, sprinkled with salted caramel pieces and dark chocolate coated crisped rice.
  • Our frozen Salted Caramel Cheesecake, which serves six and defrosts in 3 hours, is great as a delicious after dinner treat to enjoy with the family. A beautifully crumbly digestive biscuit base, topped with mouthwatering salted caramel and chocolate sauce. Decorated with chewy salted caramel pieces and dark chocolate coated crisped rice.
  • Hidden pools of caramel sauce topped with chewy salted caramel pieces
  • Pack size: 450g

Information

Ingredients

INGREDIENTS: Sugar, Medium Fat Soft Cheese (Milk) (14%), Low Fat Soft Cheese (Milk) (14%), Wheat Flour, Salted Caramel Pieces (8%)(Sugar, Glucose Syrup, Whole Milk, Palm Oil, Butteroil (Milk), Salt, Water, Flavouring), Pasteurised Egg, Single Cream (Milk), Palm Oil, Brown Sugar, Rapeseed Oil, Maize Starch, Glucose Syrup, Skimmed Milk, Concentrated Butter (Milk), Cocoa Mass, Milk Sugar, Flavouring, Fat Reduced Cocoa Powder, Invert Sugar Syrup, Cocoa Butter, Dried Skimmed Milk, Whey Powder (Milk), Emulsifiers (Mono- and Di-Glycerides of Fatty Acids, Sunflower Lecithins, Soya Lecithins), Raising Agents (Sodium Bicarbonate, Ammonium Bicarbonate), Rice Flour, Salt, Dried Whole Milk, Milk Mineral Concentrate, Gelling Agent (Pectin), Malted Wheat Extract, Acidity Regulator (Citric Acid), Wheat Gluten, Dextrose, Glazing Agent (Acacia).

Allergy Information

  • May contain peanuts and nuts. For allergens, including cereals containing gluten, see ingredients in bold.

Storage

Keep frozen at -18°C or cooler. Important: If food has thawed, do not refreeze. Remove all packaging Defrost thoroughly for a minimum of 5 hours in the refrigerator Alternatively defrost thoroughly for a minimum of 3 hours at room temperature. Once defrosted, keep refrigerated and use on the same day Do not refreeze

Produce of

Produced in Germany

Number of uses

6 Servings

Recycling info

Card. Widely Recycled Tray. Check Locally

Return to

  • Tesco Stores Ltd.,
  • Welwyn Garden City AL7 1GA,
  • U.K

Net Contents

450g e

Nutrition

Typical ValuesPer 100g / Per 100mlA serving contains
Energy1347kJ / 321kcal1010kJ / 241kcal
Fat14.1g10.6g
Saturates6.7g5.0g
Carbohydrate41.5g31.1g
Sugars24.3g18.2g
Fibre0.9g0.7g
Protein6.5g4.9g
Salt0.3g0.2g
* Reference intake of an average adult (8400 kJ / 2000 kcal)--
As Sold.--

2 Reviews

Average of 4 stars

Really nice cheesecake, lovely and creamy, and goo

5 stars

Really nice cheesecake, lovely and creamy, and good value price.

Gooey and not very tasty

3 stars

Dissapointing!!! very gooey and didn't taste good

