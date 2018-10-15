Tesco Salted Caramel Cheesecake 450G

Really nice cheesecake, lovely and creamy, and goo
Really nice cheesecake, lovely and creamy, and good value price.
Gooey and not very tasty
Dissapointing!!! very gooey and didn't taste good
of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 1347kJ / 321kcal
INGREDIENTS: Sugar, Medium Fat Soft Cheese (Milk) (14%), Low Fat Soft Cheese (Milk) (14%), Wheat Flour, Salted Caramel Pieces (8%)(Sugar, Glucose Syrup, Whole Milk, Palm Oil, Butteroil (Milk), Salt, Water, Flavouring), Pasteurised Egg, Single Cream (Milk), Palm Oil, Brown Sugar, Rapeseed Oil, Maize Starch, Glucose Syrup, Skimmed Milk, Concentrated Butter (Milk), Cocoa Mass, Milk Sugar, Flavouring, Fat Reduced Cocoa Powder, Invert Sugar Syrup, Cocoa Butter, Dried Skimmed Milk, Whey Powder (Milk), Emulsifiers (Mono- and Di-Glycerides of Fatty Acids, Sunflower Lecithins, Soya Lecithins), Raising Agents (Sodium Bicarbonate, Ammonium Bicarbonate), Rice Flour, Salt, Dried Whole Milk, Milk Mineral Concentrate, Gelling Agent (Pectin), Malted Wheat Extract, Acidity Regulator (Citric Acid), Wheat Gluten, Dextrose, Glazing Agent (Acacia).
Keep frozen at -18°C or cooler. Important: If food has thawed, do not refreeze. Remove all packaging Defrost thoroughly for a minimum of 5 hours in the refrigerator Alternatively defrost thoroughly for a minimum of 3 hours at room temperature. Once defrosted, keep refrigerated and use on the same day Do not refreeze
Produced in Germany
6 Servings
Card. Widely Recycled Tray. Check Locally
450g e
|Typical Values
|Per 100g / Per 100ml
|A serving contains
|Energy
|1347kJ / 321kcal
|1010kJ / 241kcal
|Fat
|14.1g
|10.6g
|Saturates
|6.7g
|5.0g
|Carbohydrate
|41.5g
|31.1g
|Sugars
|24.3g
|18.2g
|Fibre
|0.9g
|0.7g
|Protein
|6.5g
|4.9g
|Salt
|0.3g
|0.2g
|* Reference intake of an average adult (8400 kJ / 2000 kcal)
