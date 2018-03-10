Paper Mate Inkjoy 300 Rt Black 8Pk

Papermate injoy 300 retractable pens
I brought these for my daughter as she likes them for school, she loves that they are smooth to write with nice and light to hold and the ink lasts a long time. Perfect.
Lovely to write with
Bought there for my son for school as he goes through at least one a week! Good price for a lovely smooth write.
can't beat these
Grand daughter wanted them for school - just what she wanted. I always use them myself. Great value
I love these pens!!
I brought a small pack a couple of months ago for work as I am particular with the type of pens that I use. When I starting using them I loved them. They write so well and my writing looks much neater with these pens. The only downfall I would say is only some of the pens produce to much ink from the ball point. Im not sure if its a little fault or what but still I do really like these pens.
School pens
I bought these for my daughter to go back to school great pens
Excellent quality
Bought these for my office work they are very comfortable to hold & fabulous to write with. Great value for money
Perfect Pens
I bought these to use at university and they're perfect for the job, really lovely to write with.