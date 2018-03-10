By browsing this site you accept cookies used to improve and personalise our services and marketing, and for social activity. Read our privacy policy for more about what we do with your data, as well as your rights and choices – including how to manage cookies.
Paper Mate Inkjoy 300 Rt Black 8Pk

Paper Mate Inkjoy 300 Rt Black 8Pk
£ 6.00
£0.75/each

Product Description

  • 8 Medium Point Ballpoint Pens 1.0mm Black
  • InkJoyTM is a revolutionary ink system
  • Black ballpoint pens with medium 1.0mm points
  • Gel ink
  • Spread Joy
  • Through writing with Paper Mate InkJoy!
  • Our mission was simple: to brighten up your writing with Paper Mate InkJoy. We developed ballpoint pens with vivid ink colours that start fast and don't drag, so your work won't, either. Whatever you're writing suddenly becomes more fun. Liven things up and spread joy with Paper Mate InkJoy.
  • Paper Mate InkJoy Ballpoint (300RT) Pens are:
  • Smooth (Our ink flows as freely as your thoughts, so writing's never a drag.)
  • Reliable (Fluid lines from "once upon a time" to "the end.'')
  • Retractable (Bonus: that satisfying click.)
  • Comfortable to hold (Because words should never hurt you.)
  • Colourful - available in 10 vivid colours (Even if your work isn't fun, your pen should be.)
  • Also, try our New Paper Mate InkJoy Gel Pen - Dries 3x Faster* for reduced smearing.
  • *vs Pilot G2 based on average dry times of black, blue, red and green. Individual dry times may vary by colour.
  • 1.0mm Medium Point Tip

A Newell Rubbermaid Brand

  • Ultra smooth ink
  • Comfortable grip!
  • Black ink colour

Information

Produce of

Made in India

Preparation and Usage

  • Tip Seal: The pen you are about to enjoy is sealed for freshness. Please remove the little ball of wax from the tip before use.

Name and address

  • Newell Rubbermaid UK Service Limited,
  • Halifax Avenue,
  • Fradley Park,
  • Lichfield,
  • Staffordshire,
  • WS13 8SS,

Return to

  • If you are not completely satisfied with your product, please contact us at papermate.com or +44 20 302 76892
  • Newell Rubbermaid UK Service Limited,
  • Halifax Avenue,
  • Fradley Park,
  • Lichfield,
  • Staffordshire,
  • WS13 8SS,
  • UK.
  • www.papermate.com

Net Contents

8 x Pens

7 Reviews

Average of 4.9 stars

Help other customers like you

Papermate injoy 300 retractable pens

5 stars

I brought these for my daughter as she likes them for school, she loves that they are smooth to write with nice and light to hold and the ink lasts a long time. Perfect.

Lovely to write with

5 stars

Bought there for my son for school as he goes through at least one a week! Good price for a lovely smooth write.

can't beat these

5 stars

Grand daughter wanted them for school - just what she wanted. I always use them myself. Great value

I love these pens!!

4 stars

I brought a small pack a couple of months ago for work as I am particular with the type of pens that I use. When I starting using them I loved them. They write so well and my writing looks much neater with these pens. The only downfall I would say is only some of the pens produce to much ink from the ball point. Im not sure if its a little fault or what but still I do really like these pens.

School pens

5 stars

I bought these for my daughter to go back to school great pens

Excellent quality

5 stars

Bought these for my office work they are very comfortable to hold & fabulous to write with. Great value for money

Perfect Pens

5 stars

I bought these to use at university and they're perfect for the job, really lovely to write with.

