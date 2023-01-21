Paper Mate InkJoy 100 Ballpoint Pens, Fun Colours, 8 Count Revolutionary ink system for smooth, effortless writing Pack of 8 capped coloured pens Quick flow, low-viscosity ink Spread joy with InkJoy! Paper Mate InkJoy 100ST ballpoint pens have a smooth, fast-starting writing system that spreads ink easily so writing’s never a drag. At work and at school, you can enjoy bold black ink that flows as freely as your thoughts. Brighten up every page and make writing more fun with Paper Mate InkJoy ballpoint pens.

Spread joy with vivid colour! Paper Mate InkJoy 100ST ballpoint pens have a smooth, fast-starting writing system that spreads ink easily so writing’s never difficult. Even work or school is fun when you can enjoy brilliant colour and ink that flows as freely as your thoughts. Brighten up every page and make writing more exciting with Paper Mate InkJoy ballpoint pens.

Paper Mate unlocks the ideas that result when people put pen to paper. With its recognizable two-hearts logo, Paper Mate is dedicated to keeping people connected via the written word. In an age where digital communication proliferates, the benefits of writing with pens or pencils still resonate across society. Personal expression, learning, journaling, and creative writing are all enhanced by Paper Mate quality and versatility. We make a wide range of products to help kids excel at school, to help professionals succeed at work, and to help creative writers express their imaginations and create new worlds.

Ultra-smooth ink keeps your thoughts flowing and eases the process of writing Stick pen featuring the InkJoy writing system for effortless writing Reliable and fluid to draw clean lines from beginning to end 1.0 mm medium point spreads ink perfectly Includes 8 ballpoint pens in a range of vibrant and classic colours

Produce of

Made in India