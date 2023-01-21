We use cookies to improve your experience on our website. Please let us know your preferences.

Want to know more? Check out our cookies policy.

Manage cookies
Tesco Home
image 1 of Paper Mate InkJoy 100 Ballpoint Pens, Fun Colours, 8 Count
image 1 of Paper Mate InkJoy 100 Ballpoint Pens, Fun Colours, 8 Countimage 2 of Paper Mate InkJoy 100 Ballpoint Pens, Fun Colours, 8 Countimage 3 of Paper Mate InkJoy 100 Ballpoint Pens, Fun Colours, 8 Count

Paper Mate InkJoy 100 Ballpoint Pens, Fun Colours, 8 Count

4.9(23)
Write a review

£3.50

£0.44/each

Paper Mate InkJoy 100 Ballpoint Pens, Fun Colours, 8 CountRevolutionary ink system for smooth, effortless writingPack of 8 capped coloured pensQuick flow, low-viscosity inkSpread joy with InkJoy! Paper Mate InkJoy 100ST ballpoint pens have a smooth, fast-starting writing system that spreads ink easily so writing’s never a drag. At work and at school, you can enjoy bold black ink that flows as freely as your thoughts. Brighten up every page and make writing more fun with Paper Mate InkJoy ballpoint pens.
Spread joy with vivid colour! Paper Mate InkJoy 100ST ballpoint pens have a smooth, fast-starting writing system that spreads ink easily so writing’s never difficult. Even work or school is fun when you can enjoy brilliant colour and ink that flows as freely as your thoughts. Brighten up every page and make writing more exciting with Paper Mate InkJoy ballpoint pens.
Paper Mate unlocks the ideas that result when people put pen to paper. With its recognizable two-hearts logo, Paper Mate is dedicated to keeping people connected via the written word. In an age where digital communication proliferates, the benefits of writing with pens or pencils still resonate across society. Personal expression, learning, journaling, and creative writing are all enhanced by Paper Mate quality and versatility. We make a wide range of products to help kids excel at school, to help professionals succeed at work, and to help creative writers express their imaginations and create new worlds.
Ultra-smooth ink keeps your thoughts flowing and eases the process of writingStick pen featuring the InkJoy writing system for effortless writingReliable and fluid to draw clean lines from beginning to end1.0 mm medium point spreads ink perfectlyIncludes 8 ballpoint pens in a range of vibrant and classic colours

Produce of

Made in India

View all Pens & Pencils

Using Product Information

While every care has been taken to ensure product information is correct, food products are constantly being reformulated, so ingredients, nutrition content, dietary and allergens may change. You should always read the product label and not rely solely on the information provided on the website.

If you have any queries, or you'd like advice on any Tesco brand products, please contact Tesco Customer Services, or the product manufacturer if not a Tesco brand product.

Although product information is regularly updated, Tesco is unable to accept liability for any incorrect information. This does not affect your statutory rights.

This information is supplied for personal use only, and may not be reproduced in any way without the prior consent of Tesco Stores Limited nor without due acknowledgement.

Tesco © Copyright 2023

Basket

£0.00 Guide price

Checkout

Groceries

Reserve a slot for either home delivery or collection

Grocery basket empty

Products you add to your basket will appear here