Paper Mate Inkjoy 100Capped Medium Black 8Pk

4.5(9)Write a review
£ 3.00
£0.38/each

Product Description

  • 1.0mm Medium Ballpoint Pens
  • Revolutionary ink system for smooth, effortless writing
  • Pack of 8 capped medium black pens
  • Quick flow, low-viscosity ink
  • Spread joy through writing with Paper Mate Inkjoy!
  • Our Mission was Simple: to brighten up your writing with Paper Mate Inkjoy. We developed ballpoint pens with vivid ink colours that start fast and don't drag, so your work won't, either.
  • Whatever you're writing suddenly becomes more fun. Liven things up and spread joy with Paper Mate Inkjoy.
  • Paper Mate Inkjoy Ballpoint (100ST) Pens are:
  • Smooth (Our ink flows as freely as your thoughts, so writing's never a drag.)
  • Reliable (Fluid lines from "once upon a time" to "the end.")
  • Colourful - available in 10 vivid colours (Even if your work isn't fun, your pen should be.)
  • Also, try our New Paper Mate Inkjoy Gel Pen - Dries 3x Faster* for reduced smearing.
  • *vs Pilot G2 based on average dry times of black, blue, red and green. Individual dry times may vary by colour.
  • Ultra smooth ink
  • 1.0mm medium point tip

Information

Produce of

Made in India

Name and address

  • Newell Rubbermaid UK Services Limited,
  • Halifax Avenue Fradley Park - Lichfield,
  • Staffordshire,
  • WS13 8SS,
  • UK.

Return to

  • If your are not completely satisfied with your product, please contact us at papermate.com or +44 20 302 76892
  • www.papermate.com
  • Newell Rubbermaid UK Services Limited,
  • Halifax Avenue Fradley Park - Lichfield,
  • Staffordshire,
  • WS13 8SS,
  • UK.

Net Contents

8 x Pens

9 Reviews

Average of 4.7 stars

Help other customers like you

great pens

5 stars

my daughter's favourite pens, she always likes these ones for school. They write smoothly and are good quality.

Paper mate pens!

5 stars

Happy with this product, perfect for my teenage daughter.

Good buy

5 stars

Felt smooth and great value for money. I will definately recommend.

Delivery didn't come on time

2 stars

I think the price was really good and they are if a good quality. Just some smearing sometimes though which can be annoying.

Good quality

5 stars

These pen write well as you would expect from Paper Mate and are good value for money

Really comfortable pen

5 stars

I was fed up with dodgy ballpoint pens not working and found this really pleasant to use

Inkjoy Pens

5 stars

Bought these pens for my students at school to write their A Level and GCSE examination essays with. Very smooth and makes handwriting neater as well as placing less stress on the hand and wrist when writing at length under timed conditions.

Lovely to use

5 stars

Love these pens , they just glide as you write . I just wish that they did a pack of ten in the blue, I have also bought the mini pens pack it has lots of fun colours in , kids love them .

Perfect pens!

5 stars

These pens are great writers! Definitely recommend!!

