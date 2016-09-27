Paper Mate Inkjoy 100Capped Medium Black 8Pk

great pens
my daughter's favourite pens, she always likes these ones for school. They write smoothly and are good quality.
Paper mate pens!
Happy with this product, perfect for my teenage daughter.
Good buy
Felt smooth and great value for money. I will definately recommend.
Delivery didn't come on time
I think the price was really good and they are if a good quality. Just some smearing sometimes though which can be annoying.
Good quality
These pen write well as you would expect from Paper Mate and are good value for money
Really comfortable pen
I was fed up with dodgy ballpoint pens not working and found this really pleasant to use
Inkjoy Pens
Bought these pens for my students at school to write their A Level and GCSE examination essays with. Very smooth and makes handwriting neater as well as placing less stress on the hand and wrist when writing at length under timed conditions.
Lovely to use
Love these pens , they just glide as you write . I just wish that they did a pack of ten in the blue, I have also bought the mini pens pack it has lots of fun colours in , kids love them .
Perfect pens!
These pens are great writers! Definitely recommend!!