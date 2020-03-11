Organix Kukui Oil Conditioner 385Ml
- A Kukui nut oil blend
- For all hair types
- Keeps the frizz out
- Indulge your tresses with this exotic formula with kukui nut oil, an ancient Hawaiian secret. This humidity resistant formula helps to create a shimmering gloss, smooth texture and repel humidity, to help make every day a 'good hair' day.
- Why You Want It... This formula with kukui nut oil helps to make tresses frizz-free, incredibly smooth and glossy, to help make everyday a 'good hair' day!
- Green Dot
- Our bottles are eco-friendly, manufactured with materials containing recycled post-consumer resin.
- Earth Friendly Environmental Packaging
- Reduce, Reuse, Recycle.
- Sulfate free surfactants
- Beauty pure and simple
- Pack size: 385ML
Aqua/Water/Eau, Cetearyl Alcohol, Behentrimonium Chloride, Isopropyl Alcohol, Cetyl Alcohol, Glycerin, Ceteareth-20, Glycol Stearate, Aleurites Moluccana Seed Oil, Dimethicone, Cyclopentasiloxane, Dimethiconol, Glycol Distearate, Ascorbyl Palmitate, Tocopherol, Phenoxyethanol, Benzyl Alcohol, Parfum/Fragrance, Butylphenyl Methylpropional, Limonene, Linalool, CI 19140/Yellow 5, CI 15985/Yellow 6
Made in UK
- Directions for Use... After shampooing, apply conditioner generously to hair, working through to ends. Wait 3-5 minutes. Rinse hair thoroughly. For best results use in conjunction with other OGX products.
- Warning: Use only as directed. Avoid contact with eyes. If contact occurs rinse immediately. Keep away from children.
- OGX Beauty Ltd,
- Berkshire,
- SL6 3UG,
- United Kingdom.
- Questions? ogxbeauty.com
385ml ℮
