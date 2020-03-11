Organix Kukui Oil Shampoo 385Ml

Best shampoo ever!!
Best shampoo and conditioner.
I bought this shampoo and conditioner the other day,and WOW it’s the best I have ever used. I have thick curly hair which is difficult to smooth out. This product worked wonders from first use. My hair feels smooth soft and not frizzy. So I’m having a really good hair day.
Worth every penny.
A little goes a long way even on long hair! This hair product is perfect if your hair doesn't like humidity. Yet to try it through the winter colder months but i can't see it letting me down. Smells great too. Would highly recommend. Your hair is your crown of glory after all and it deserves being cared for.