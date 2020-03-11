Organix Biotin Collagen Conditioner 385Ml

Terrible packaging
I write this in the hope the manufacturer reads it. The irony is the product itself is great. But as a woman/mother/wife trying to do the best for the future the packaging is awful. I would say I am about to waste approximately 25% of this conditioner as I can’t get it out of the plastic bottle. It has a domed cap, so unable to tip upside down, the plastic bottle is too firm to squeeze and try as I might I cannot squeeze the rigid bottom doesn’t move. So the ‘eco friendly ‘ claim has limited validity. Please at least square off the top so I can drain the contents