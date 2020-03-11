By browsing this site you accept cookies used to improve and personalise our services and marketing, and for social activity. Read our privacy policy for more about what we do with your data, as well as your rights and choices – including how to manage cookies.
Organix Biotin Collagen Conditioner 385Ml

Write a review
Organix Biotin Collagen Conditioner 385Ml
£ 7.00
£1.82/100ml

Offer

Product Description

  • Thick & Full + Biotin & Collagen Conditioner
  • Nutrient-rich provitamin B7 biotin +
  • For all hair types
  • Leave your hair thicker, fuller
  • An exclusive formula with Vitamin B7 biotin, collagen, and hydrolyzed wheat protein, helps to infuse nutrients into every strand and creates the appearance of thicker, fuller, healthier looking hair.
  • Hair care system*
  • *Includes shampoo and conditioner
  • Why You Want it... Discover thicker, fuller and more abundant looking strands! Helps to thicken and texturize any hair type! Immerse your skinny strands in this super volumizing formula to help create fuller looking, shiny hair.
  • Sulfate free surfactants
  • Beauty pure and simple
  • Pack size: 385ML

Information

Ingredients

Aqua/Water/Eau, Cetearyl Alcohol, Glycerin, Cetyl Alcohol, Behentrimonium Chloride, Dimethicone, Biotin, Hydrolyzed Collagen, Hydrolyzed Wheat Protein, Ethyltrimonium Chloride Methacrylate/Hydrolyzed Wheat Protein Copolymer, Panthenol, Ethyl Trisiloxane, Glycol Distearate, Glycol Stearate, Ceteareth-20, Isopropyl Alcohol, Citric Acid, Disodium EDTA, Tetrasodium EDTA, Phenoxyethanol, Ethylhexylglycerin, Parfum/Fragrance, Hexyl Cinnamal, CI 60730/Ext. Violet 2, CI 17200/Red 33

Produce of

Made in UK

Preparation and Usage

  • Directions for Use... After shampooing, apply conditioner generously to hair, working through to ends. Wait 3-5 minutes. Rinse hair thoroughly.
  • For best results use in conjunction with other OGX products.

Warnings

  • Warning: Use only as directed. Avoid contact with eyes. If contact occurs rinse immediately. Keep away from children.

Name and address

  • OGX Beauty Ltd,
  • Berkshire,
  • SL6 3UG,
  • United Kingdom.

Return to

  • Questions? ogxbeauty.com
  Questions? ogxbeauty.com
  • Berkshire,
  • SL6 3UG,
  • United Kingdom.

Net Contents

385ml ℮

Safety information



1 Review

Average of 1 stars

Terrible packaging

1 stars

I write this in the hope the manufacturer reads it. The irony is the product itself is great. But as a woman/mother/wife trying to do the best for the future the packaging is awful. I would say I am about to waste approximately 25% of this conditioner as I can’t get it out of the plastic bottle. It has a domed cap, so unable to tip upside down, the plastic bottle is too firm to squeeze and try as I might I cannot squeeze the rigid bottom doesn’t move. So the ‘eco friendly ‘ claim has limited validity. Please at least square off the top so I can drain the contents

