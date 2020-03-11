Organix Biotin Collagen Shampoo 385Ml

Very good shampoo, hair is thicker and stronger, n
Very good shampoo, hair is thicker and stronger, no harsh nasty chemicals and gentle for scalp.
Bought this as on offer and hair looked better tha
Bought this as on offer and hair looked better than with the expensive L’Oréal professional range I had been buying .worked for me would buy again
Waste of money.
Absolute rubbish. I have fine straight hair and thought that I’d give this shampoo a go to see if it would make any difference. Not a hope. After using this shampoo, my hair is straighter than usual plus there’s a lot of product build up. The first time I thought it was perhaps the weather that was to blame, after the second shampoo, plus reading other online reviews, I realised that it’s the shampoo. I won’t be using it again. Don’t waste your money.