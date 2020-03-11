By browsing this site you accept cookies used to improve and personalise our services and marketing, and for social activity. Read our privacy policy for more about what we do with your data, as well as your rights and choices – including how to manage cookies.
Organix Biotin Collagen Shampoo 385Ml

Organix Biotin Collagen Shampoo 385Ml
£ 7.00
£1.82/100ml

  • Thick & Full + Biotin & Collagen Shampoo
  • Nutrient-rich provitamin B7 biotin +
  • For all hair types
  • Leave your hair thicker, fuller
  • An exclusive formula with Vitamin B7 biotin, collagen, and hydrolyzed wheat protein, helps to infuse nutrients into every strand and creates the appearance of thicker, fuller, healthier looking hair.
  • Why You Want It... Discover thicker, fuller and more abundant looking strands! Helps to thicken and texturize any hair type! Immerse your skinny strands in this super volumizing formula to help create fuller looking, shiny hair.
  • Sulfate free surfactants
  • Hair care system
  • Beauty pure and simple
  • Pack size: 385ML

Aqua/Water/Eau, Sodium C14-16 Olefin Sulfonate, Cocamidopropyl Hydroxysultaine, PPG-2 Hydroxyethyl Coco/Isostearamide, Sodium Chloride, Biotin, Hydrolyzed Collagen, Hydrolyzed Wheat Protein, Ethyltrimonium Chloride Methacrylate/Hydrolyzed Wheat Protein Copolymer, Amodimethicone, Dimethicone, Cocamidopropyl Betaine, PEG-120 Methyl Glucose Dioleate, Guar Hydroxypropyltrimonium Chloride, Glycol Distearate, Polyquaternium-6, Polyquaternium-10, Laureth-4, Laureth-23, Cetrimonium Chloride, Trideceth-12, Sorbitan Laurate, Sodium Hydroxide, Propylene Glycol, Disodium EDTA, Citric Acid, Tetrasodium EDTA, Diazolidinyl Urea, Iodopropynyl Butylcarbamate, Potassium Sorbate, Salicylic Acid, Sodium Benzoate, Phenoxyethanol, Parfum/Fragrance, Hexyl Cinnamal, Benzyl Benzoate, Butylphenyl Methylpropional, Coumarin, CI 60730/Ext. Violet 2, CI 16035/Red 40, CI 19140/Yellow 5

Made in UK

  • Directions for Use... Apply shampoo generously to wet hair, massage into a lather through to ends, then rinse the hair thoroughly. After shampooing, follow with conditioner.
  • For best results use in conjunction with other OGX products.

  • Warning: Use only as directed. Avoid contact with eyes. If contact occurs rinse immediately. Keep away from children.

  • OGX Beauty Ltd,
  • Berkshire,
  • SL6 3UG,
  • United Kingdom.

  • Questions? ogxbeauty.com
  • OGX Beauty Ltd,
  • Berkshire,
  • SL6 3UG,
  • United Kingdom.

385ml ℮

Very good shampoo, hair is thicker and stronger, n

5 stars

Very good shampoo, hair is thicker and stronger, no harsh nasty chemicals and gentle for scalp.

Bought this as on offer and hair looked better tha

4 stars

Bought this as on offer and hair looked better than with the expensive L’Oréal professional range I had been buying .worked for me would buy again

Waste of money.

1 stars

Absolute rubbish. I have fine straight hair and thought that I’d give this shampoo a go to see if it would make any difference. Not a hope. After using this shampoo, my hair is straighter than usual plus there’s a lot of product build up. The first time I thought it was perhaps the weather that was to blame, after the second shampoo, plus reading other online reviews, I realised that it’s the shampoo. I won’t be using it again. Don’t waste your money.

