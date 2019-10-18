By browsing this site you accept cookies used to improve and personalise our services and marketing, and for social activity. Read our privacy policy for more about what we do with your data, as well as your rights and choices – including how to manage cookies.
Nestle Oat Cheerios Low Sugar 325G

4(80)Write a review
image 1 of Nestle Oat Cheerios Low Sugar 325G
£ 2.60
£0.80/100g
Per portion 30g
  • Energy505kJ 120kcal
    6%
  • Fat2.4g
    3%
  • Saturates0.4g
    2%
  • Sugars1.4g
    2%
  • Salt0.26g
    4%

of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 1682kJ

Product Description

  • Whole Grain Oat Low Sugar Os
  • For more info... nestlecereals.co.uk
  • It is important to have a varied and balanced diet as part of a healthy lifestyle.
  • Promotional packs are subject to availability, while stocks last. We cannot guarantee that your delivered pack will carry a featured promotion.
  • It's the little things that make a difference when it comes to happier families and NESTLE Less Than 5% Sugar OAT CHEERIOS is another little thing that counts. Each tasty little CHEERIOS O is made with 98% wholegrain oats and is high in fibre. It contains no artificial colours or flavours, just a crunchy and tasty, low sugar breakfast cereal. So, when it comes to the little things that make a difference to your family, choose CHEERIOS - the little things that count!
  • Enjoy a bowl of tasty wholegrain CHEERIOS with cold or hot milk, and try adding some chopped fresh fruit - delicious!
  • Have you met the other members of our CHEERIOS family: Irresistible MULTIGRAIN CHEERIOS, HONEY CHEERIOS, and our deliciously crunchy CHEERIOS OAT CRISP and CINNAMON OAT CRISP.
  • NESTLE Less Than 5% Sugar OAT CHEERIOS is a tasty low sugar breakfast cereal for the whole family
  • Crunchy low sugar wholegrain little Os
  • No artificial colours or flavours
  • Made with 98% wholegrain oats
  • High in fibre
  • Pack size: 325g
  • High in fibre

Information

Ingredients

Whole Grain Oat Flour (97.8%), Wheat Starch, Sugar, Salt, Acidity Regulator: Tripotassium Phosphate, Antioxidant: Tocopherols

Allergy Information

  • May also contain Nuts

Storage

Store in a cool, dry place

Preparation and Usage

  • What's the suggested portion size?
  • Kids 25-30g
  • Adults 30-45g
  • Enjoy a serving of Nestlé cereals with the following items:
  • 125ml Milk
  • A Glass of Water
  • Fresh Fruit 1 of 5-a-day

Number of uses

10 servings in this pack

Additives

  • Free From Artificial Colours
  • Free From Artificial Flavours

Recycling info

Box. Recyclable

Name and address

  • Freepost Nestlé UK.

Return to

  • Good to talk
  • We'd love to hear your comments about Nestlé cereals, so please let us know what you think, we always appreciate hearing from you. If you are unhappy with your purchase, please return to:
  • Freepost Nestlé UK Consumer Services.
  • Phone 00800 0789 0789
  • Phone lines are open 9am to 5pm Monday to Friday.
  • www.nestlecereals.co.uk

Net Contents

325g ℮

Nutrition

Typical ValuesPer 100gPer 30g serving with 125ml semi-skimmed milkRI - Reference Intake for Adults Reference IntakeRI - Reference Intake for Adults A 30g serving provides
Energy 1682kJ758kJ8400kJ505kJ
-399kcal180kcal2000kcal120kcal
Fat 7.9g4.4g70g2.4g
of which saturates 1.4g1.6g20g0.4g
Carbohydrate 66g26g
of which sugars 4.7g7.3g90g1.4g
Fibre 9.0g2.7g
Protein 11g8g
Salt 0.88g0.41g6g0.26g
*Reference Intake of an average adult (8400kJ/2000kcal)----

80 Reviews

Average of 4 stars

Help other customers like you

Not what I expected

1 stars

This cereal really doesn't taste good. It tastes nothing like cheerios, it isn't sweet at all and you can only taste the salt. I would love to eat healthier cheerios, but these just don't do the job.

We love it

5 stars

We love our cheerios .. Bebe has a few food allergies so, she can't have baby cereals. But, we've found this lovely cereals that we both love every morning.

Tasteless

1 stars

Was really expecting this to be good. Love oats and never use sugar, so thought this would be ideal. Twin sister was staying with me so tried it for first time together. Sorry but so tasteless! Maybe I could put on bird feeding station?to save wasting it.

Delicious

5 stars

So delicious sorta smell like cotton candy and healthy as well!

Now with a sugar coating

1 stars

I am so cross that Oat Cheerios that used to be less than 5% sugar are now covered in the stuff just like all other Cheerios. These used to be a family staple but I will not buy again until the sugar comes back out. Bad drills Nestle.

Cool

5 stars

This product is delicious my children love it ,and my husband cant live without this product

Great taste

5 stars

I have bought this cereal in the past and I love that it is low in sugar, but still retains it's great taste.

Fantastic cereal!

5 stars

Great cereal that is being replaced by a product with over 3 times the sugar!

Tasteless - avoid.

2 stars

Tasteless... really not very good. Had to mix with other cereal.

An excellent low sugar cereal - our kids love it.

5 stars

This is the best compromise I've seen between low sugar and taste. It's very disappointing to see (not Nestles fault) that consumers are voting with their feet and it is now less than half price in many supermarkets - I assume to shift unsold product. Please don't discontinue due to initial bad sales! If all cereals followed suite kids wouldn't know the difference. Ideally there would not be more than 5% sugar in *any* cereal.

1-10 of 80 reviews

Show 10 more reviews

