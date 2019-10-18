Nestle Oat Cheerios Low Sugar 325G

Not what I expected
This cereal really doesn't taste good. It tastes nothing like cheerios, it isn't sweet at all and you can only taste the salt. I would love to eat healthier cheerios, but these just don't do the job.
We love it
We love our cheerios .. Bebe has a few food allergies so, she can't have baby cereals. But, we've found this lovely cereals that we both love every morning.
Tasteless
Was really expecting this to be good. Love oats and never use sugar, so thought this would be ideal. Twin sister was staying with me so tried it for first time together. Sorry but so tasteless! Maybe I could put on bird feeding station?to save wasting it.
Delicious
So delicious sorta smell like cotton candy and healthy as well!
Now with a sugar coating
I am so cross that Oat Cheerios that used to be less than 5% sugar are now covered in the stuff just like all other Cheerios. These used to be a family staple but I will not buy again until the sugar comes back out. Bad drills Nestle.
Cool
This product is delicious my children love it ,and my husband cant live without this product
Great taste
I have bought this cereal in the past and I love that it is low in sugar, but still retains it's great taste.
Fantastic cereal!
Great cereal that is being replaced by a product with over 3 times the sugar!
Tasteless - avoid.
Tasteless... really not very good. Had to mix with other cereal.
An excellent low sugar cereal - our kids love it.
This is the best compromise I've seen between low sugar and taste. It's very disappointing to see (not Nestles fault) that consumers are voting with their feet and it is now less than half price in many supermarkets - I assume to shift unsold product. Please don't discontinue due to initial bad sales! If all cereals followed suite kids wouldn't know the difference. Ideally there would not be more than 5% sugar in *any* cereal.