Tesco Deep Pan Pepperoni Pizza 377G

Bad taste & consistency
I've tried numerous types of pizza, different flavours and brands but this is probably the worst "pepperoni pizza" among all of them.
Lovely pizza
But this often family love it
of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 1061kJ / 252kcal
INGREDIENTS: Wheat Flour, Water, Mozzarella Cheese (Milk) (12%), Pepperoni (8%) [Pork, Pork Fat, Salt, Paprika, Dextrose, White Pepper, Antioxidants (Sodium Ascorbate, Ascorbic Acid, Rosemary Extract), Chilli, Preservative (Sodium Nitrite)], Tomato, Tomato Purée, Yeast, Rapeseed Oil, Dextrose, Salt, Flour Treatment Agent (Ascorbic Acid), Maize Starch, Sugar, Oregano, Black Pepper.
Important: If food has thawed, do not refreeze. Keep frozen at -18C or cooler.
Oven from frozen
Instructions: For best results always cook from frozen. Remove all packaging. 200°C/Fan180°C/Gas 6 18-20mins Place the pizza directly onto the oven shelf near the top of a pre-heated oven for 18-20 minutes. Not suitable for microwave cooking.
Produced in Republic of Ireland, using pork from the EU
2 Servings
Card. Card widely recycled Wrap. Plastic not currently recycled
377g e
|Typical Values
|Per 100g / Per 100ml
|A serving contains
|Energy
|1061kJ / 252kcal
|1889kJ / 449kcal
|Fat
|8.4g
|15.0g
|Saturates
|3.5g
|6.2g
|Carbohydrate
|33.0g
|58.7g
|Sugars
|2.1g
|3.7g
|Fibre
|2.4g
|4.3g
|Protein
|10.0g
|17.8g
|Salt
|0.9g
|1.7g
|* Reference intake of an average adult (8400 kJ / 2000 kcal)
|-
|-
|When cooked according to instructions.
|-
|-
