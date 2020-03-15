Tesco Deep Cheese Pizza 386G

Very Good
Well worth a £ and does not matter where I buy I use these as a base and I eat half for lunch and half for dinner. Very nice with my added toppings.
YUM!
I buy this and use it as a base for my own ideal pizza - I add some onions, peppers, chillis and fresh tomatoes - or ham and pineapple - and it's PERFECT! Lovely thick base. Ridiculously good value!!!
I was amazed how lovely this tasted. Great value for money.
Tasteless
Completely tasteless. You'd be better off spending a little more money and getting a pizza that tastes better than cardboard
Great pizza.Base a good fresh bread with a cheese topping. Best ever.
Great cheese taste
I always keep one in the freezer