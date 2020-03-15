By browsing this site you accept cookies used to improve and personalise our services and marketing, and for social activity. Read our privacy policy for more about what we do with your data, as well as your rights and choices – including how to manage cookies.
Tesco Deep Cheese Pizza 386G

4.5(6)Write a review
Tesco Deep Cheese Pizza 386G

£ 1.00
£0.26/100g

1/2 of a pizza
  • Energy1825kJ 434kcal
    22%
  • Fat12.3g
    18%
  • Saturates6.0g
    30%
  • Sugars6.0g
    7%
  • Salt1.5g
    25%

of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 997kJ / 237kcal

Product Description

  • A deep pan pizza base with tomato sauce and a two cheese blend of mozzarella full fat soft cheese and Cheddar cheese.
  • Deep Pan Cheese Pizza
  • Topped to the edge with tomato sauce and a blend of Mozzarella and Cheddar cheeses.
  • Pack size: 386G

Information

Ingredients

INGREDIENTS: Wheat Flour, Water, Mozzarella Cheese (Milk) (21%), Cheddar Cheese (Milk) (2%), Tomato Purée, Tomato, Yeast, Rapeseed Oil, Dextrose, Salt, Flour Treatment Agent (Ascorbic Acid), Maize Starch, Sugar, Oregano, Black Pepper.

Allergy Information

  • For allergens, including cereals containing gluten, see ingredients in bold.

Storage

Important: If food has thawed, do not refreeze. Keep frozen at -18C or cooler.

Cooking Instructions

Oven from frozen

Instructions: For best results always cook from frozen. 200°C/Fan 180°C/Gas 6 18-20 mins Remove all packaging. Place the pizza directly onto the oven shelf near the top of a pre-heated oven for 18-20 minutes. Not suitable for microwave cooking.

Produce of

Produced in Republic of Ireland

Number of uses

2 Servings

Recycling info

Card. Card widely recycled Wrap. Plastic not currently recycled

Return to

  • Tesco Stores Ltd.,
  • Welwyn Garden City AL7 1GA,
  • U.K

Net Contents

386g e

Nutrition

Typical ValuesPer 100g / Per 100mlA serving contains
Energy997kJ / 237kcal1825kJ / 434kcal
Fat6.7g12.3g
Saturates3.3g6.0g
Carbohydrate32.0g58.6g
Sugars3.3g6.0g
Fibre2.3g4.2g
Protein11.0g20.1g
Salt0.8g1.5g
* Reference intake of an average adult (8400 kJ / 2000 kcal)--
When cooked according to instructions.--

6 Reviews

Average of 4.3 stars

Help other customers like you

Very Good

5 stars

Well worth a £ and does not matter where I buy I use these as a base and I eat half for lunch and half for dinner. Very nice with my added toppings.

YUM!

5 stars

I buy this and use it as a base for my own ideal pizza - I add some onions, peppers, chillis and fresh tomatoes - or ham and pineapple - and it's PERFECT! Lovely thick base. Ridiculously good value!!!

I was amazed how lovely this tasted. Great value f

5 stars

I was amazed how lovely this tasted. Great value for money.

Tasteless

1 stars

Completely tasteless. You'd be better off spending a little more money and getting a pizza that tastes better than cardboard

Great pizza.Base a good fresh bread with a cheese

5 stars

Great pizza.Base a good fresh bread with a cheese topping. Best ever.

Great cheese taste

5 stars

I always keep one in the freezer

