Tesco 2 Chicken Breast Cheese & Ham Lattice 386G

Ingredients
INGREDIENTS LIST:
Chicken Breast Fillet (62%), Puff Pastry (19%), Cheddar Cheese (Milk), Cooked Ham with Added Water (5%), Mature Cheddar Cheese (Milk), Water.
Puff Pastry contains: Wheat Flour, Margarine, Water, Salt.
Margarine contains: Palm Oil, Water, Rapeseed Oil, Salt.
Cooked Ham with Added Water contains: Pork, Water, Salt, Dextrose, Potato Starch, Stabiliser (Dipotassium Diphosphate, Disodium Diphosphate, Sodium Triphosphate, Potassium Triphosphate), Antioxidant (Sodium Ascorbate), Preservative (Sodium Nitrite).
Wheat Flour contains: Wheat Flour, Calcium Carbonate, Iron, Niacin, Thiamin.
Storage
Suitable for home freezing. Ideally freeze as soon as possible after purchase but always by 'Use by' date shown.Defrost throroughly for a minimum of 16 hours in the refrigerator.
Once defrosted use on the same day and do not refreeze.
Follow the preparation guidelines opposite.
Not suitable for cooking from frozen.
Keep refrigerated below 4°C.
Once opened, use immediately.