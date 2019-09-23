By browsing this site you accept cookies used to improve and personalise our services and marketing, and for social activity. Read our privacy policy for more about what we do with your data, as well as your rights and choices – including how to manage cookies.
Tesco 2 Chicken Breast Cheese & Ham Lattice 386G

Tesco 2 Chicken Breast Cheese & Ham Lattice 386G
£ 3.75
£9.72/kg

Offer

1/2 of a pack
  • Energy1275kJ 304kcal
    15%
  • Fat14.3g
    20%
  • Saturates7.0g
    35%
  • Sugars0.5g
    1%
  • Salt0.8g
    13%

of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 807kJ / 193kcal

Product Description

  • Skinless chicken breast fillets topped with puff pastry, mature Cheddar cheese and cooked formed ham with added water.
  • Topped with mature Cheddar cheese, ham and light, crisp puff pastry
  • Pack size: 386g

Information

Ingredients

INGREDIENTS LIST:

Chicken Breast Fillet (62%), Puff Pastry (19%), Cheddar Cheese (Milk), Cooked Ham with Added Water (5%), Mature Cheddar Cheese (Milk), Water.

Puff Pastry contains: Wheat Flour, Margarine, Water, Salt.

Margarine contains: Palm Oil, Water, Rapeseed Oil, Salt.

Cooked Ham with Added Water contains: Pork, Water, Salt, Dextrose, Potato Starch, Stabiliser (Dipotassium Diphosphate, Disodium Diphosphate, Sodium Triphosphate, Potassium Triphosphate), Antioxidant (Sodium Ascorbate), Preservative (Sodium Nitrite).

Wheat Flour contains: Wheat Flour, Calcium Carbonate, Iron, Niacin, Thiamin.

 

Allergy Information

  • For allergens, including cereals containing gluten, see ingredients in bold.

Storage

Suitable for home freezing. Ideally freeze as soon as possible after purchase but always by 'Use by' date shown.Defrost throroughly for a minimum of 16 hours in the refrigerator. Once defrosted use on the same day and do not refreeze. Follow the preparation guidelines opposite. Not suitable for cooking from frozen. Keep refrigerated below 4°C. Once opened, use immediately.

Cooking Instructions

Oven

Instructions: Temperature: 200°C, 180°C, 6
Time: 30-35 mins
200°C /Fan 180°C/Gas 6 30-35 mins Brush the pastry with milk or egg wash. Place foil tray on a baking tray in the centre of a pre-heated oven for 30-35 minutes.

Microwave

Instructions: Not suitable for microwave cooking.

Cooking Precautions

  • Remove sleeve and film lid
  • All appliances vary, these are guidelines only.
  • Check food is cooked thoroughly and juices run clear when pierced with a thin skewer before serving.
  • Check food is piping hot throughout before serving.
  • To avoid cross contamination, do not wash raw poultry and use separate chopping boards and utensils for raw poultry and ready to eat foods
  • Wash hands after touching raw poultry.

Produce of

Produced in the U.K., using chicken from the EU

Preparation and Usage

  • Brush the pastry with milk or egg wash.

Number of uses

2 Servings

Warnings

  • Caution: Although every care has been taken to remove bones, some may remain.Caution: This product contains raw meat.Caution: The ham in this product may cause the chicken to appear pink after cooking.This is a natural occurence and completely harmless.

Recycling info

Sleeve. Widely Recycled Tray. Widely Recycled Film. Not Yet Recycled

Return to

  • Tesco Stores Ltd.,
  • Welwyn Garden City AL7 1GA,
  • U.K

Net Contents

386g e

Nutrition

Typical ValuesPer 100g1/2 of a pack (158g**)
Energy807kJ / 193kcal1275kJ / 304kcal
Fat9.0g14.3g
Saturates4.4g7.0g
Carbohydrate6.5g10.3g
Sugars0.3g0.5g
Fibre0.7g1.2g
Protein20.9g33.1g
Salt0.5g0.8g
* Reference intake of an average adult (8400 kJ / 2000 kcal)--
When cooked according to instructions.--
** When cooked according to instructions 386g typically weighs 316g.--

Safety information

3 Reviews

Average of 5 stars

Very good

5 stars

This was lovely good value

Very good value

5 stars

An excellent product, very tasty, the weight seems to vary a lot, 1 pack I purchased was nearly 600g so I was very happy

Very tasty

5 stars

I really like this product but it seems to be unavailable so often

