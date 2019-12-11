Uncle Bens Express Rice Whole Grain Egg Fried 250G
Typical values per 100g: Energy 653kJ 155kcal
Product Description
- Gently steamed parboiled wholegrain rice with egg, sesame oil and oriental spices.
- Colourful meals begin with our special rice, we have a rainbow of flavours to share: www.unclebens.co.uk & www.unclebens.ie
- Great rice deserves something special
- Our authentic Wholegrain Egg Fried rice, with carefully selected egg, garlic and onions (and a bit of Uncle Ben's® know-how).
- Simply no need for artificial flavours, preservatives or colours.
- Packaged in a protective atmosphere.
- Serves 2
- Perfect in 2 minutes
- Free from artificial colours, flavours & preservatives
- Suitable for vegetarians
- Pack size: 250g
Information
Ingredients
Steam Parboiled Wholegrain Rice (83%), Scrambled Egg (9.1%) (Whole Egg, Whole Milk, Water, Rapeseed Oil, Cornflour, Lemon Juice Concentrate, Salt, White Pepper), Onion (3.3%), Toasted Sesame Oil (1.0%), Onion Powder, Sunflower Oil, Salt, Yeast Extract, Garlic Powder, Roasted Garlic (Garlic, Sunflower Oil), Ginger, Chives, Spices
Allergy Information
- Contains: Eggs, Milk, Sesame
Storage
Store in a dry place at room temperature.Once opened refrigerate unheated rice up to 3 days.
Cooking Instructions
Hob
Instructions: Squeeze the pouch to separate the rice.
Boil 30ml (about 2tbsp) water.
Add the rice, cover and simmer for 3 mins.
Stir rice through for a perfect finish.
Produce of
Made in EU
Preparation and Usage
- In need of a little inspiration?
- Why not try our Wholegrain Egg Fried rice with chicken and Uncle Ben's® Sweet & Sour sauce - for a tasty meal in no time.
Number of uses
2 Servings
Additives
- Free From Artificial Colours
- Free From Artificial Flavours
- Free From Artificial Preservatives
Name and address
- GB: Freepost Mars Food UK.
- IE: Mars Foods Ireland Limited,
- PO Box 3856,
- Dublin 4.
Return to
- GB: Freepost Mars Food UK.
- 0800 952 1234
- www.unclebens.co.uk
- IE: Mars Foods Ireland Limited,
- PO Box 3856,
- Dublin 4.
- 1890 812 315
- www.unclebens.ie
Net Contents
250g ℮
Nutrition
|Typical Values
|Per 100g
|Per portion (125g) (%*)
|Energy
|653kJ 155kcal
|816kJ (10%) 194kcal (10%)
|Fat
|3.6g
|4.5g (6%)
|of which saturates
|0.7g
|0.9g (5%)
|Carbohydrate
|25g
|32g (12%)
|of which sugars
|0.7g
|0.9g (1%)
|Fibre
|1.8g
|2.3g -
|Protein
|4.3g
|5.4g (11%)
|Salt
|0.46g
|0.58g (10%)
|*Reference intake of an average adult (8400kJ/2000kcal)
|-
|-
