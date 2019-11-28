By browsing this site you accept cookies used to improve and personalise our services and marketing, and for social activity. Read our privacy policy for more about what we do with your data, as well as your rights and choices – including how to manage cookies.
Search with a list of items 

Play Doh Classic Colours 4 Pack

5(48)Write a review
Play Doh Classic Colours 4 Pack
£ 2.60
£0.65/each

Offer

Product Description

  • Tubs hold 140g of Play-Doh
  • 4 classic colours
  • Colours & styles may vary
  • - Hands-on fun to help power imaginations
  • - Great for open-ended exploration
  • - Includes 4 Play-Doh Colours.
  • Explore open-ended creativity and make amazing creations with this Play-Doh variety pack! With 4 different Play-Doh colours to squish and mould, kids can create all sorts of wonderful "crafterpieces." Each colourful 4-pack is packed with Play-Doh potential! (Each 4-pack sold separately)
  • For ages 2 years and over.

Information

Using Product Information

While every care has been taken to ensure product information is correct, food products are constantly being reformulated, so ingredients, nutrition content, dietary and allergens may change. You should always read the product label and not rely solely on the information provided on the website.

If you have any queries, or you'd like advice on any Tesco brand products, please contact Tesco Customer Services, or the product manufacturer if not a Tesco brand product.

Although product information is regularly updated, Tesco is unable to accept liability for any incorrect information. This does not affect your statutory rights.

This information is supplied for personal use only, and may not be reproduced in any way without the prior consent of Tesco Stores Limited nor without due acknowledgement.

Tesco © Copyright 2019

48 Reviews

Average of 4.8 stars

Help other customers like you

Play dough

5 stars

Bought as stocking fillers for kids. Great price on offer 3 for 2. Kids always love play dough.

Great

5 stars

Ceaper price than anywhere else and easy pick up with click and collect.

Perfect pots

4 stars

Four great pots for little ones - great to take out and about too!

Great Value BIG BOX!

4 stars

Great Value Play-Doh...The delivery box was enormous with yards of brown paper...thank you very much for that! My 2 year old Granddaughter loved playing in the box, I made it into a play house for her. What a waste of money !

Good buy

5 stars

I bought this for my 8 and 4yr old sons. They enjoy making different shapes with them and being creative.

Worth it

5 stars

Bought it a month ago and pleased with quantity and price. Great valur

great price

5 stars

Great price and good product had deliverd with other things cant go wrong with play doh

Great fun!

5 stars

I bought this for my two years old daughter and she loves it!! Everyday asking for the box to be taken out and enjoys squishing and cutting the play doh. Great product with lots of features!!

Can't go wrong with Play Doh!

4 stars

Good price - was more expensive elsewhere. Free click and collect easy to use. The one improvement I'd make would be if you could choose which colours you wanted.

Great stuff

5 stars

I bought this for my grandchildren and we have hours of fun and learning with it. We particularly like mixing colours to make new ones and mixing the white is fascinating. A really good 'toy' to have in the Play Box.

1-10 of 48 reviews

Show 10 more reviews

Usually bought next

Barbie Convertible Car & Doll

£ 15.00
£15.00/each

Offer

Zuru Slime

£ 1.60
£1.60/each

Offer

Disney Princess 3 Inch Mini Doll 6 Pack

£ 12.50
£2.09/each

Offer

Polly Pocket Tiny Pocket World

£ 2.50
£2.50/each

Offer

Show more products

Checkout
Products you add to your basket will appear here