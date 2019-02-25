Wilkinson Sword Intuition Razor

A total waste of money
Waste of money. Doesn't do the job well. I do not recommend.
Great shave
Great shave for stubborn leg hair, silky feel, great shape handle, very comfortable
fab shave and great lipstick offer
so glad i tried it gonna keep getting this,wonderful clean shave thanks
Brill Razor
I brought this a couple of weeks ago. I absolutley love it so easy to use and soft and easy on my skin
No need for shave gel
Received a free sample and loved it - does a great job :)
Fantastic portable shaver
Bought this shaver a few weeks ago and excellent shave. No additional shaving gel needed as built in. Smooth shave without the soreness
Smooth razor
This works really well especially with the moisturiser already on the razor. You haven't got to worry about using a shaving gel. Very smooth on the legs and underarms. No nicks at all.Leaves skin feeling soft after use.
Great razor smooth
I bought this a few months ago and it's great nice and smooth and easy to use leaves your skin feeling soft and smooth and I didn't have to shave as much after using this product
Love love love
I loved this. So easy to use & leaves skin feeling so soft. A close shave & just fabulous with the moisturiser.
Very good shave
Bought last week use it all the time love it use all the time