Wilkinson Sword Quattro Titanum Clam Pack 8S

Quattro
Disappointed ,blades clog quickly and needs 2 blades per shave, never had to do that with previous razors.
Great feature
Excellent best razor I have ever used,will certainly buy them x
Rubber inserts on razor prone to "perishing"
I like the blades but this is the second razor that I have had to ditch due to perishing rubber handle inserts.
As good as ever...
Been using these Quattro blades to shave my head for 25 years or so, still the best for the job and this pack came with a very fine new handle.
Great features
Bought this for my boyfriend and he loves it. Looks fab but he’s very pleased with using it.
GREAT FEATURES
GREAT SHAVE FOR SENSITVE SKIN AND A VERY CLOSE SHAVE
BEST EVER BLADE I HAVE TRIED
I HAVE USED THESE BLADES FOR MORE THAN 3 YEARS AND FOUND THEM MORE THAN SATISFACTOREY. Did try wilkinson Hydro and found they were not a patch on QUATTRO which continue to give me a complete and very satisfactory shave, no complaints at all.
Best shave ever
I have a heavy beard and all the other razors that I have used, while cheaper, only lasted a week. The Quattro lasts at least a month if not six weeks giving a close comfortable shave all the time. I do hope that you have no plans to replace it.
Fantastic razor
This razor pack is great value for money. The shave is very smooth and safe with protection against nicks. I definitely would recommend it.
Cold be better
The clip part should be more secure and not fall off when tapped gently and there should no guards across the razor