Wilkinson Sword Quattro Titanum Clam Pack 8S

4(20)Write a review
Wilkinson Sword Quattro Titanum Clam Pack 8S
£ 12.00
£1.50/each
  • Wilkinson Sword Quattro Titanium Sensitive Razor delivers a close and comfortable shave.
  • - 4 titanium-coated blades for a smooth shave
  • - An edging blade and pivoting head give you extra precision in hard-to-reach spaces
  • - Lubricating strip with Aloe Vera and Jojoba, for exceptional glide and comfort
  • - Pack includes one Quattro Titanium Sensitive Razor and x8 blade refills
  • Wilkinson Sword Sharpening Your Style Since 1772

Information

Ingredients

PEG 115-M, PEG-7M, Aloe Barbadensis, Cyclodextrin/Tocopherol, Panthenol, Hydrogenated Jojoba Oil, BHT

Preparation and Usage

  • Use with shaving gel or foam to soften the hairs for a smooth finish

Name and address

  • Wilkinson Sword GmbH,
  • Schützenstrasse 110,
  • D-42659 Solingen,
  • Germany.

Return to

  • www.wilkinsonsword.com

Net Contents

8 x Men's Razor with Blades

20 Reviews

Average of 4 stars

Quattro

1 stars

Disappointed ,blades clog quickly and needs 2 blades per shave, never had to do that with previous razors.

Great feature

5 stars

Excellent best razor I have ever used,will certainly buy them x

Rubber inserts on razor prone to "perishing"

1 stars

I like the blades but this is the second razor that I have had to ditch due to perishing rubber handle inserts.

As good as ever...

5 stars

Been using these Quattro blades to shave my head for 25 years or so, still the best for the job and this pack came with a very fine new handle.

Great features

5 stars

Bought this for my boyfriend and he loves it. Looks fab but he’s very pleased with using it.

GREAT FEATURES

4 stars

GREAT SHAVE FOR SENSITVE SKIN AND A VERY CLOSE SHAVE

BEST EVER BLADE I HAVE TRIED

5 stars

I HAVE USED THESE BLADES FOR MORE THAN 3 YEARS AND FOUND THEM MORE THAN SATISFACTOREY. Did try wilkinson Hydro and found they were not a patch on QUATTRO which continue to give me a complete and very satisfactory shave, no complaints at all.

Best shave ever

5 stars

I have a heavy beard and all the other razors that I have used, while cheaper, only lasted a week. The Quattro lasts at least a month if not six weeks giving a close comfortable shave all the time. I do hope that you have no plans to replace it.

Fantastic razor

5 stars

This razor pack is great value for money. The shave is very smooth and safe with protection against nicks. I definitely would recommend it.

Cold be better

3 stars

The clip part should be more secure and not fall off when tapped gently and there should no guards across the razor

1-10 of 20 reviews

Show 10 more reviews

