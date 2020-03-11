By browsing this site you accept cookies used to improve and personalise our services and marketing, and for social activity. Read our privacy policy for more about what we do with your data, as well as your rights and choices – including how to manage cookies.
Search with a list of items 

Wilkinson Sword Intuition Blades 3S

4.5(39)Write a review
Wilkinson Sword Intuition Blades 3S
£ 6.00
£2.00/each

Offer

  • Simple and convenient, Wilkinson Sword Intuition Ultra Moisture Razor Blades are perfect for women on the go
  • - Four blades and a skin moisturising solid to lather and shave in one step without the need for shave gel - just add water
  • - A pivoting head follows the contours of the body for a close shave.
  • - Dermatologically tested and contains Shea Butter
  • - This pack includes x 3 Intuition Ultra Moisture blade refills
  • Soap Cartridge made in China.

Information

Ingredients

Sodium Palmitate, Sodium Cocoate, Sodium Isostearate, Aqua, Potassium Palmitate, Glycerin, Sodium Isostearoyl Lactylate, Potassium Cocoate, Potassium Isostearate, Kaolin, Sucrose Cocoate, Parfum, Titanium Dioxide, Sodium Chloride, PEG-50 Shea Butter, Pentasodium Pentetate, Tetrasodium Etidronate, Isostearic Acid, Panthenol, Butylphenyl Methylpropional, Linalool, Hexyl Cinnamal, Citronellol, Benzyl Salicylate, Limonene, Strip: PVP, PEG-115M, PEG-7M, Aloe Barbadensis Leaf Juice, Tocopheryl Acetate, Maltodextrin

Produce of

Made in the EU

Preparation and Usage

  • Use with shaving gel or foam to soften the hairs before shaving for a smooth finish

Recycling info

Packing. Recyclable

Name and address

  • Wilkinson Sword GmbH,
  • Schützenstr. 110,
  • 42659 Solingen,
  • Germany.

Return to

  • www.wilkinson-sword.com

Net Contents

3 x Women's Razor Blades

Using Product Information

While every care has been taken to ensure product information is correct, food products are constantly being reformulated, so ingredients, nutrition content, dietary and allergens may change. You should always read the product label and not rely solely on the information provided on the website.

If you have any queries, or you'd like advice on any Tesco brand products, please contact Tesco Customer Services, or the product manufacturer if not a Tesco brand product.

Although product information is regularly updated, Tesco is unable to accept liability for any incorrect information. This does not affect your statutory rights.

This information is supplied for personal use only, and may not be reproduced in any way without the prior consent of Tesco Stores Limited nor without due acknowledgement.

Tesco © Copyright 2020

39 Reviews

Average of 4.7 stars

Help other customers like you

Great shave

5 stars

Great shave for stubborn leg hair, silky feel, great shape handle, very comfortable

fab shave and great lipstick offer

5 stars

so glad i tried it gonna keep getting this,wonderful clean shave thanks

Brill Razor

5 stars

I brought this a couple of weeks ago. I absolutley love it so easy to use and soft and easy on my skin

No need for shave gel

5 stars

Received a free sample and loved it - does a great job :)

Fantastic portable shaver

5 stars

Bought this shaver a few weeks ago and excellent shave. No additional shaving gel needed as built in. Smooth shave without the soreness

Smooth razor

5 stars

This works really well especially with the moisturiser already on the razor. You haven't got to worry about using a shaving gel. Very smooth on the legs and underarms. No nicks at all.Leaves skin feeling soft after use.

Great razor smooth

5 stars

I bought this a few months ago and it's great nice and smooth and easy to use leaves your skin feeling soft and smooth and I didn't have to shave as much after using this product

Love love love

5 stars

I loved this. So easy to use & leaves skin feeling so soft. A close shave & just fabulous with the moisturiser.

Very good shave

5 stars

Bought last week use it all the time love it use all the time

Perfect and smooth

5 stars

I brought this for my teenage daughter who has sensory processing disorder and ADHD. I also is expected one for myself. This razor is smooth on her skin and the soap helps to prevent the feel of the razor like some other brands do. The razor is easy for her to handle and she likes the way it feels. Definitely one of the best razors I have brought and the results are silky and smooth.

1-10 of 39 reviews

Show 10 more reviews

Usually bought next

Wilkinson Sword Intuition Razor Plus 3 Blades

£ 8.00
£8.00/each

Offer

Wilkinson Sword Intuition Plus Blades 3'S

£ 7.50
£1.88/each

Wilkinson Sword Intuition Ultra Moisture Razor

£ 7.00
£7.00/each

Soft & Pure Soft Cotton Wool Cosmetic Pads 100S

£ 0.80
£0.01/each
Checkout
Products you add to your basket will appear here