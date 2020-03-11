By browsing this site you accept cookies used to improve and personalise our services and marketing, and for social activity. Read our privacy policy for more about what we do with your data, as well as your rights and choices – including how to manage cookies.
Search with a list of items 

Gillette Fusion Proglide Sensitive Shave Gel 170Ml

5(32)Write a review
Gillette Fusion Proglide Sensitive Shave Gel 170Ml
£ 2.50
£1.48/100ml

Offer

  • For over 80 years, Gillette has expertly crafted each shave cream to transform your shave from a routine chore to a treasured daily ritual. Use Gillette’s best shaving gel to experience dramatically smooth skin every shave. The 2-in-1 formula with skin care provides incredible comfort before, during, and after the shave. Fusion5 ProGlide features a clean-dispense nozzle, a rust-free bottom, and a gel gauge, for no mess, no rust, and no guessing.
  • 2in1 formula that pairs Gillette's best shaving gel technology with powerful skin care
  • Leaves your sensitive skin feeling smooth, soft, cool and refreshed
  • Three effective lubricants enhance razor glide for a smooth, comfortable shave
  • Helps protect your skin against nicks, redness and tightness
  • The cap locks closed to seal off excess gel from escaping
  • Includes a see-through gel gauge to determine exactly how much gel you have left
  • The canister won't rust and won't leave a ring behind
  • Comes with Active Sport Scent
  • Pack size: 170ML

Information

Ingredients

Aqua, Palmitic Acid, Triethanolamine, Isopentane, Glyceryl Oleate, Stearic Acid, Glycerin, Parfum, Isobutane, Sorbitol, Hydroxyethylcellulose, PEG-90M, Menthol, Limonene, BHT, PEG-23M, Myristic Acid, Propylene Glycol, Lauric Acid, Glyceryl Acrylate/Acrylic Acid Copolymer, Silica, PVM/MA Copolymer, Methylparaben, Propylparaben, CI 42053, CI 42090

Produce of

United States

Warnings

  • Pressurised container: May burst if heated. Keep away from heat, hot surfaces, sparks, open flames and other ignition sources. No smoking. Do not pierce or burn, even after use. Protect from sunlight. Do not expose to temperatures exceeding 50°C/122°F. Keep out of reach of children. 2.85% by mass of the contents are flammable. Use only as directed.

Return to

  • Procter & Gamble UK
  • Weybridge
  • Surrey
  • KT13 0XP
  • United Kingdom
  • 0800 445 53 883
  • Question? Give us a ring or send us a mail.

Net Contents

170 ℮

Safety information

View more safety information

Pressurised container: May burst if heated. Keep away from heat, hot surfaces, sparks, open flames and other ignition sources. No smoking. Do not pierce or burn, even after use. Protect from sunlight. Do not expose to temperatures exceeding 50°C/122°F. Keep out of reach of children. 2.85% by mass of the contents are flammable. Use only as directed.

Using Product Information

While every care has been taken to ensure product information is correct, food products are constantly being reformulated, so ingredients, nutrition content, dietary and allergens may change. You should always read the product label and not rely solely on the information provided on the website.

If you have any queries, or you'd like advice on any Tesco brand products, please contact Tesco Customer Services, or the product manufacturer if not a Tesco brand product.

Although product information is regularly updated, Tesco is unable to accept liability for any incorrect information. This does not affect your statutory rights.

This information is supplied for personal use only, and may not be reproduced in any way without the prior consent of Tesco Stores Limited nor without due acknowledgement.

Tesco © Copyright 2020

32 Reviews

Average of 4.8 stars

Help other customers like you

Excellent!

5 stars

Very good nice smooth shave can't be beaten love using it, my skin feels so soft after using it first class product

Excellent!

5 stars

A great shaving gel, keeps skin soft and cut free. Lovely smell and easy to apply.

Excellent!

5 stars

You don't need go much of the product. A little goes a long way. So it works out cheaper.

Excellent!

5 stars

Great stuff I really like it. Easy to spread & done quickly.

Excellent!

5 stars

Leaves face feeling smooth smelling fresh and it’s so easy to use too

Excellent!

5 stars

It can be a little on the expensive side when not on a deal but I really like the product. My husband uses it and so do I. Smells manly rubs into a thick foam. No complaints

Excellent!

5 stars

It is excellent product and a use it all the time also I don’t use any other one

Excellent!

5 stars

Good value and easy on the skin. I like this product a lot

Great!

4 stars

I purchased for my husband to use but I also used it. The smell wasn't too overpowering, a plus side for me when my husband used it as I liked the subtle smell it left and it didn't aggravate my sensitivity to certain smells. We both agreed that it's purpose worked well, making shaving easier. The downside however is the amount wasted by over dispensing. Its quite hard to get a consistently correct amount which is a shame as I wouldn't make this a go to product.

Excellent!

5 stars

I find Gillette fusion one of the better brands. It softens the whiskers and gives a smooth clean shave.

1-10 of 32 reviews

Show 10 more reviews

Usually bought next

Gillette Fusion Proglide Razor Blades Refill 8 Pack

£ 18.00
£2.25/each

Offer

Gillette Fusion 5 Ultra Sensitive Shaving Gel 200Ml

£ 2.00
£1.00/100ml

Offer

Gillette Fusion Razor Blades Refill 8 Pack

£ 15.75
£1.97/each

Offer

Lynx Africa Body Spray Deodorant 150 Ml

£ 2.00
£1.34/100ml

Offer

Checkout
Products you add to your basket will appear here