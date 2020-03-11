Gillette Fusion Proglide Sensitive Shave Gel 170Ml

Excellent!
Very good nice smooth shave can't be beaten love using it, my skin feels so soft after using it first class product
A great shaving gel, keeps skin soft and cut free. Lovely smell and easy to apply.
You don't need go much of the product. A little goes a long way. So it works out cheaper.
Great stuff I really like it. Easy to spread & done quickly.
Leaves face feeling smooth smelling fresh and it’s so easy to use too
It can be a little on the expensive side when not on a deal but I really like the product. My husband uses it and so do I. Smells manly rubs into a thick foam. No complaints
It is excellent product and a use it all the time also I don’t use any other one
Good value and easy on the skin. I like this product a lot
I purchased for my husband to use but I also used it. The smell wasn't too overpowering, a plus side for me when my husband used it as I liked the subtle smell it left and it didn't aggravate my sensitivity to certain smells. We both agreed that it's purpose worked well, making shaving easier. The downside however is the amount wasted by over dispensing. Its quite hard to get a consistently correct amount which is a shame as I wouldn't make this a go to product.
I find Gillette fusion one of the better brands. It softens the whiskers and gives a smooth clean shave.