Tesco Finest 4 Cheese Sauce 350G
Offer
- Energy956kJ 230kcal12%
- Fat17.9g26%
- Saturates11.6g58%
- Sugars4.2g5%
- Salt1.1g18%
of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 547kJ / 132kcal
Product Description
- A creamy sauce made with Provolone, Gorgonzola, Parmigiano Reggiano and Pecorino cheeses.
- With Provolone, Gorgonzola, Parmesan and Pecorino Our experts combine four Italian cheeses Provolone, Gorgonzola, Pecorino and Parmigiano Reggiano to make this creamy sauce. Butter and double cream round out the richness, with a sprinkling of salt as seasoning. It's finished with parsley to give it a lift.
- With Provolone, Gorgonzola, Parmesan and Pecorino
- With provolone, gorgonzola, parmesan, and pecorino
- Pack size: 350g
Information
Ingredients
INGREDIENTS: Whole Milk, Water, Cheeses (16%) [Provolone Medium Fat Hard Cheese (Milk), Gorgonzola Full Fat Soft Blue Cheese (Milk), Parmigiano Reggiano Cheese (Milk), Pecorino Medium Fat Hard Cheese (Milk), Potato Starch], Double Cream (Milk) (6%), Onion, Cornflour, Butter (Milk), Lemon Juice, Dijon Mustard [Water, Mustard Seed, Spirit Vinegar, Salt], Parsley, Salt, Roast Garlic Purée, Black Pepper, Ground Bay Leaf.
Allergy Information
- For allergens, see ingredients in bold.
Storage
Suitable for home freezing. Ideally freeze as soon as possible after purchase but always by 'use by' date shown. Keep refrigerated. Once opened, consume within 2 days and by 'use by' date shown.
Cooking Instructions
Cooking Instructions
Instructions: For best results microwave heat. Remove outer sleeve. Break tab on rim of lid by twisting end of spoon behind tab.
Caution
Take care when removing and pouring as product will be hot. When removing lid after heating hot steam may escape.
Important
Check food is piping hot throughout before serving. This container may soften slightly but will regain strength on standing.
Hob
Instructions: 4-5 mins.
Empty contents into a saucepan. Heat gently, stirring occasionally until piping hot. Do not allow to boil.
Produce of
Produced in the U.K.
Number of uses
Pack contains 2 servings
Warnings
- Take care when removing and pouring as product will be hot.Made using unpasteurised milk.Unsuitable for pregnant women, children, the elderly and those susceptible to infection.
Recycling info
Pot. Widely Recycled Lid. Widely Recycled
Name and address
- Produced for:
- Tesco Stores Ltd.,
- Welwyn Garden City,
- AL7 1GA,
- U.K.
- Tesco Ireland Ltd.,
Return to
- Tesco Stores Ltd.,
- Welwyn Garden City,
- AL7 1GA,
- U.K.
- Tesco Ireland Ltd.,
- Gresham House,
- Marine Road,
- Dun Laoghaire,
- Co. Dublin.
- www.tesco.com/finest
Net Contents
350g ℮
Nutrition
|Typical Values
|Per 100g
|½ of a pot (175g)
|Energy
|547kJ / 132kcal
|956kJ / 230kcal
|Fat
|10.2g
|17.9g
|Saturates
|6.6g
|11.6g
|Carbohydrate
|5.8g
|10.2g
|Sugars
|2.4g
|4.2g
|Fibre
|0.1g
|0.2g
|Protein
|4.1g
|7.2g
|Salt
|0.6g
|1.1g
|* Reference intake of an average adult (8400 kJ / 2000 kcal)
|-
|-
|When microwaved from chilled according to instructions.
|-
|-
Safety information
Take care when removing and pouring as product will be hot.Made using unpasteurised milk.Unsuitable for pregnant women, children, the elderly and those susceptible to infection.
Using Product Information
While every care has been taken to ensure product information is correct, food products are constantly being reformulated, so ingredients, nutrition content, dietary and allergens may change. You should always read the product label and not rely solely on the information provided on the website.
If you have any queries, or you'd like advice on any Tesco brand products, please contact Tesco Customer Services, or the product manufacturer if not a Tesco brand product.
Although product information is regularly updated, Tesco is unable to accept liability for any incorrect information. This does not affect your statutory rights.
This information is supplied for personal use only, and may not be reproduced in any way without the prior consent of Tesco Stores Limited nor without due acknowledgement.
Tesco © Copyright 2019