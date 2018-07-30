By browsing this site you accept cookies used to improve and personalise our services and marketing, and for social activity. Read our privacy policy for more about what we do with your data, as well as your rights and choices – including how to manage cookies.
Gillette Fusion Proglide Razor With Flexball Technology

4.5(1935)Write a review
image 1 of Gillette Fusion Proglide Razor With Flexball Technology
  • Gillette Fusion5 ProGlide razor for men features 5 anti-friction blades for a shave you barely feel. With FlexBall technology, ProGlide responds to contours and gets virtually every hair. The Precision Trimmer on the back is great for hard-to-reach areas such as under the nose and sideburns. One men’s razor blade refill equals up to one month of shaves. Fusion5 ProGlide men's razor fits all Fusion5 blade refills. Gillette razors, formerly called Fusion ProGlide.
  • Men's razor with FlexBall technology that responds to contours and gets virtually every hair
  • Gillette razors for men with 5 Anti-Friction Blades; a shave you barely feel
  • Precision Trimmer on back, great for edging tough areas (nose and sideburns)
  • Enhanced Lubrastrip with more lubricants (vs. Fusion5)
  • 1 razor blade refill equals up to one month of shaves
  • Fits all Fusion5 and Fusion5 Power blade refills

PEG-115M, PEG-7M, PEG-100, Silica, Paraffinumliquidum, Tocopheryl Acetate, Pentaerythrityl Tetra-Di-T-Butyl Hydroxyhydrocinnamate, Tris(Di-T-Butyl)Phosphite, Aloe Barbadensis Leaf Juice, BHT, Glycol

Poland

  • Procter & Gamble UK
  • Weybridge
  • Surrey
  • KT13 0XP
  • United Kingdom
  • 0800 445 53 883
  • Question? Give us a ring or send us a mail.

Amazing

5 stars

Always been a huge fun of Gillette, recommend it to everyone

NOT JUST FOR MEN

5 stars

Runs smoothly over my legs, getting a close shave where I would get cut with a cheap razor, with this I could work around the curves of my legs without worrying about getting cut. Recommend!

Good

4 stars

amazing quilatou product best in the marke, wouldn't change t for any other and cheap as well

I'm in love with this!

5 stars

The sensitivity of the blade is absolutely perfect, alongside with a firm grip it is just a very easy use leaving a clear and smooth result. I fully see why it is 'The best a man can get'.

Real deal

5 stars

Want a good start in morning? No burns... smooth skin... and have perfect shave?? Its areal deal for professionals. Bring it on Monday morning...

BEST EVER FUSION

5 stars

This is the best Fusion razor yet with the closest shave ever!

This product has great features

4 stars

I like his ball twisty in the face and his simple shaving.Gillette is the best for gentle men.

This product is fantastic

5 stars

I think this shaver is best product ever and get features. It less irrational and less cut when having ashaver smooth shave and clean shaven the best one yet I would recommend to buy this product.

The manual razor causes cuts & bruises

2 stars

I am a regular user of Gillette products & love the innovation & try their new products. But the new proglide manual razor & blades caused lots of cuts & bruises

The Fusion proglide gives a great, close shave.

5 stars

The blade gives a close shave with minimal irritation. It's my first choice every time. Wouldn't be tempted to use anything else!

