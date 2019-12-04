By browsing this site you accept cookies used to improve and personalise our services and marketing, and for social activity. Read our privacy policy for more about what we do with your data, as well as your rights and choices – including how to manage cookies.
Tropicana Tropical Juice 850Ml

Tropicana Tropical Juice 850Ml
£ 2.48
£0.29/100ml

Each 150ml serving contains
  • Energy278 kJ 66kcal
    3%
  • Fat0g
    0%
  • Saturates0g
    0%
  • Sugars14g
    16%
  • Salt0g
    0%

of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 185 kJ/44 kcal

Product Description

  • Apple, Orange, Pineapple, Passionfruit & Mango Juice
  • Enjoy Tropicana as part of a varied and balanced diet and healthy lifestyle.
  • - Delicious Tropicana Tropical Juice made with pressed fruit juice
  • - Not from concentrate, Tropicana contains only pure juices and purees
  • - A tasty source of vitamin C, which can help reduce tiredness and supports the normal function of the immune system
  • - Just one serving of juice provides 1 of your 5 daily portions of fruit and veg
  • - Rise and shine with a glass of Tropicana at breakfast
  • 100% pure pressed fruit
  • Not from concentrate
  • Pack size: 850ml
  • Vitamin C which contributes to the reduction of tiredness and fatigue

Information

Ingredients

Apple Juice, Orange Juice, Pineapple Juice (9%), Passionfruit Juice (3.9%), Mango Puree (1.7%)

Storage

Always store in your refrigerator.For best before date please see top of carton.

Preparation and Usage

  • Shake well before serving and use within 5 days of opening.

Number of uses

1 serving = 150ml. This pack contains 5-6 servings

Recycling info

Carton. Widely Recycled at recycling points - check locally for Kerbside

Name and address

  • Tropicana,
  • PO Box 6642,
  • Leicester,
  • LE4 8WZ.
  PepsiCo Ireland Food and Beverages UC,
Dublin 18,
  • Dublin 18,

  • Contact us at:
  • Tropicana,
  • PO Box 6642,
  • Leicester,
  • LE4 8WZ.
  • UK 0800 032 4460
  • ROI 1800 509 408
  • PepsiCo Ireland Food and Beverages UC,
  • Dublin 18,
  • D18 Y3Y9.

Net Contents

850ml ℮

Nutrition

Typical ValuesPer 100mlPer 150ml (%*)
Energy 185 kJ/44 kcal278 kJ/66 kcal (3%)
Fat 0g0g (0%)
of which saturates 0g0g (0%)
Carbohydrate 11g16g
of which sugars†9.4g14g (16%)
Fibre 0.6g0.9g
Protein 0.4g0.6g
Salt 0g0g (0%)
Vitamin C 20 mg (25%)30mg (38%)
†Contains naturally occurring sugars--
*Reference Intake of an average adult (8400kJ/2000kcal)--
1 serving = 150ml. This pack contains 5-6 servings--

