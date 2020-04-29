By browsing this site you accept cookies used to improve and personalise our services and marketing, and for social activity. Read our privacy policy for more about what we do with your data, as well as your rights and choices – including how to manage cookies.
Tesco Bbq Beef Kebabs 400G

Tesco Bbq Beef Kebabs 400G
£ 4.00
£10.00/kg

Offer

One skewer
  • Energy349kJ 84kcal
    4%
  • Fat5.9g
    8%
  • Saturates2.5g
    13%
  • Sugars0.5g
    1%
  • Salt0.3g
    5%

of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 1059kJ / 255kcal

Product Description

  • Minced beef kebabs with barbecue flavour seasoning on wooden skewers.
  • For more information about our strict welfare and quality standards visit tescoplc.com
  • 10 succulent minced beef kebabs with BBQ seasoning on wooden skewers. Perfect as a starter or for alfresco dining.
  • Packaged in a protective atmosphere.
  • No artificial colours or flavours
  • Pack size: 400G

Information

Ingredients

INGREDIENTS: Beef (87%), Water, Sugar, Dried Potato, Rice Flour, Spices, Oak Smoked Sea Salt, Tomato Powder, Garlic Powder, Onion Powder, Yeast Extract, Preservative (Sodium Metabisulphite), Paprika Extract.

Allergy Information

  • For allergens, see ingredients in bold.

Storage

Follow the preparation guidelines above. Once defrosted use on the same day and do not refreeze. Defrost thoroughly for a minimum of 12 hours in the fridge. Keep refrigerated.

Cooking Instructions

Oven

Instructions: OVEN 190°C/Fan 170°C/Gas 5. Chilled: 14-16 mins. Place the kebabs on an oven tray and cook in the centre of a pre-heated oven, turning occasionally.

Oven from frozen

Instructions: Not suitable for cooking from frozen.

Microwave

Instructions: Not suitable for microwave cooking.

Barbeque
Instructions: For a chargrilled barbecue effect pre-cook as per cooking guidelines above, then place on the barbecue for a further 5 minutes, turning frequently.

Grill
Instructions: For best results, grill. GRILL Chilled: 12-14 mins. Place under a pre-heated grill, turning occasionally.

Produce of

Made using beef from the U.K or Ireland

Preparation and Usage

  • Defrost thoroughly for a minimum of 12 hours in a refrigerator. Once defrosted, use on the same day and do not refreeze. Follow the preparation guidelines above.

Number of uses

10 Servings

Additives

  • Free From Artificial Colours
  • Free From Artificial Flavours

Warnings

  • Caution
  • This product contains sharp wooden skewers.

Recycling info

Tray. Recycle Film. Don't Recycle

Return to

  • Tesco Stores Ltd.,
  • Welwyn Garden City AL7 1GA,
  • U.K

Net Contents

400g ℮

Nutrition

Typical ValuesPer 100gOne skewer (33g**)
Energy1059kJ / 255kcal349kJ / 84kcal
Fat18.0g5.9g
Saturates7.7g2.5g
Carbohydrate1.9g0.6g
Sugars1.4g0.5g
Fibre1.1g0.4g
Protein20.7g6.8g
Salt1.0g0.3g
* Reference intake of an average adult (8400 kJ / 2000 kcal)--
** When grilled according to instructions 400g typically weighs 330g.--
When grilled according to instructions.--

Safety information

Caution This product contains sharp wooden skewers.

1 Review

Average of 1 stars

These kebabs are very fatty and there is unpleasan

1 stars

These kebabs are very fatty and there is unpleasant fatty smell.

