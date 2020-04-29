Tesco Bbq Beef Kebabs 400G

These kebabs are very fatty and there is unpleasan
These kebabs are very fatty and there is unpleasant fatty smell.
INGREDIENTS: Beef (87%), Water, Sugar, Dried Potato, Rice Flour, Spices, Oak Smoked Sea Salt, Tomato Powder, Garlic Powder, Onion Powder, Yeast Extract, Preservative (Sodium Metabisulphite), Paprika Extract.
Follow the preparation guidelines above. Once defrosted use on the same day and do not refreeze. Defrost thoroughly for a minimum of 12 hours in the fridge. Keep refrigerated.
Instructions: OVEN 190°C/Fan 170°C/Gas 5. Chilled: 14-16 mins. Place the kebabs on an oven tray and cook in the centre of a pre-heated oven, turning occasionally.
Instructions: Not suitable for cooking from frozen.
Instructions: Not suitable for microwave cooking.
Instructions: For a chargrilled barbecue effect pre-cook as per cooking guidelines above, then place on the barbecue for a further 5 minutes, turning frequently.
Instructions: For best results, grill. GRILL Chilled: 12-14 mins. Place under a pre-heated grill, turning occasionally.
|Typical Values
|Per 100g
|One skewer (33g**)
|Energy
|1059kJ / 255kcal
|349kJ / 84kcal
|Fat
|18.0g
|5.9g
|Saturates
|7.7g
|2.5g
|Carbohydrate
|1.9g
|0.6g
|Sugars
|1.4g
|0.5g
|Fibre
|1.1g
|0.4g
|Protein
|20.7g
|6.8g
|Salt
|1.0g
|0.3g
|* Reference intake of an average adult (8400 kJ / 2000 kcal)
|** When grilled according to instructions 400g typically weighs 330g.
|When grilled according to instructions.
Caution This product contains sharp wooden skewers.
While every care has been taken to ensure product information is correct, food products are constantly being reformulated, so ingredients, nutrition content, dietary and allergens may change. You should always read the product label and not rely solely on the information provided on the website.
If you have any queries, or you'd like advice on any Tesco brand products, please contact Tesco Customer Services, or the product manufacturer if not a Tesco brand product.
Although product information is regularly updated, Tesco is unable to accept liability for any incorrect information. This does not affect your statutory rights.
This information is supplied for personal use only, and may not be reproduced in any way without the prior consent of Tesco Stores Limited nor without due acknowledgement.
