Schwarzkopf Got2b Moulding Paste 100Ml

image 1 of Schwarzkopf Got2b Moulding Paste 100Ml
£ 4.00
£4.00/100ml

Product Description

  • Phenomenal Moulding Paste
  • Discover the real gentleman in you with our barber shop inspired grooming range. The got2b phenoMENal moulding paste gives your hair a natural shine & enduring hold4, leaving your style looking neat & timeless. Suit up & get ready to be phenomenally groomed.
  • For groomed styles
  • No stickiness
  • Natural touch & shine
  • No drying out, hold level4
  • Pack size: 100ML

Information

Ingredients

Aqua (Water, Eau), Petrolatum, C12-15 Alkyl Benzoate, VP/VA Copolymer, Cera Carnauba (Copernicia Cerifera (Carnauba) Wax, Cire de Carnauba), Stearic Acid, Ozokerite, Palmitic Acid, Hydrogenated Vegetable Oil, Steareth-21, Glycerin, Stearyl Stearate, Parfum (Fragrance), Dimethicone, Stearyl Alcohol, PPG-5-Ceteth-20, Phenoxyethanol, Aminomethyl Propanol, C12-15 Alcohols, Methylparaben, Panthenol, Ethylparaben, Acrylates/C10-30 Alkyl Acrylate Crosspolymer, Citronellol, Propylene Glycol, Linalool, Limonene, Citral, Geraniol

Preparation and Usage

  • How to look phenoMENal:
  • Take a small amount & rub into the palm of your hands. Work into dry hair to achieve your desired, barber shop inspired look. Add more product if needed.
  • Extra tip:
  • To be the perfect gentleman be as suave as your style.

Name and address

  • Hemel Hempstead,
  • HP2 4RQ.

Return to

  • For UK only, please call the Schwarzkopf Advisory Service for further information on Freephone: UK 0800 3289214, IRL 1800 535 634
  • Alternatively, e-mail us at: consumer.advisory@henkel.com
  • www.schwarzkopf.co.uk
Net Contents

100ml ℮

