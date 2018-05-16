Schwarzkopf Got2b Moulding Paste 100Ml

Product Description
- Phenomenal Moulding Paste
- Discover the real gentleman in you with our barber shop inspired grooming range. The got2b phenoMENal moulding paste gives your hair a natural shine & enduring hold4, leaving your style looking neat & timeless. Suit up & get ready to be phenomenally groomed.
- For groomed styles
- No stickiness
- Natural touch & shine
- No drying out, hold level4
- Pack size: 100ML
Information
Ingredients
Aqua (Water, Eau), Petrolatum, C12-15 Alkyl Benzoate, VP/VA Copolymer, Cera Carnauba (Copernicia Cerifera (Carnauba) Wax, Cire de Carnauba), Stearic Acid, Ozokerite, Palmitic Acid, Hydrogenated Vegetable Oil, Steareth-21, Glycerin, Stearyl Stearate, Parfum (Fragrance), Dimethicone, Stearyl Alcohol, PPG-5-Ceteth-20, Phenoxyethanol, Aminomethyl Propanol, C12-15 Alcohols, Methylparaben, Panthenol, Ethylparaben, Acrylates/C10-30 Alkyl Acrylate Crosspolymer, Citronellol, Propylene Glycol, Linalool, Limonene, Citral, Geraniol
Preparation and Usage
- How to look phenoMENal:
- Take a small amount & rub into the palm of your hands. Work into dry hair to achieve your desired, barber shop inspired look. Add more product if needed.
- Extra tip:
- To be the perfect gentleman be as suave as your style.
Name and address
- Hemel Hempstead,
- HP2 4RQ.
Return to
- For UK only, please call the Schwarzkopf Advisory Service for further information on Freephone: UK 0800 3289214, IRL 1800 535 634
- Alternatively, e-mail us at: consumer.advisory@henkel.com
- www.schwarzkopf.co.uk
- Hemel Hempstead,
- HP2 4RQ.
Net Contents
100ml ℮
Using Product Information
While every care has been taken to ensure product information is correct, food products are constantly being reformulated, so ingredients, nutrition content, dietary and allergens may change. You should always read the product label and not rely solely on the information provided on the website.
If you have any queries, or you'd like advice on any Tesco brand products, please contact Tesco Customer Services, or the product manufacturer if not a Tesco brand product.
Although product information is regularly updated, Tesco is unable to accept liability for any incorrect information. This does not affect your statutory rights.
This information is supplied for personal use only, and may not be reproduced in any way without the prior consent of Tesco Stores Limited nor without due acknowledgement.
Tesco © Copyright 2020