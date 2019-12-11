By browsing this site you accept cookies used to improve and personalise our services and marketing, and for social activity. Read our privacy policy for more about what we do with your data, as well as your rights and choices – including how to manage cookies.
Kenco Millicano Americano Bigger Tin 170G

Kenco Millicano Americano Bigger Tin 170G
Product Description

  • A blend of freeze dried instant coffee and 15% roast and ground coffee.
  • Discover more at Kenco.co.uk
  • Barista-style blend: Americano
  • Taste: bold, rounded, heart-warming
  • Aroma: rich, welcoming
  • Finish: smooth and balanced with a blend of freeze dried instant coffee and roast and ground coffee. Looking for a stronger taste? Why not try Millicano Americano Intense
  • Millicano barista-style blends a perfect cup every time. Our responsibly sourced beans are finely milled and expertly blended for you to create your own coffee shop-inspired coffee.
  • Packaged in a protective atmosphere.
  • Barista edition
  • Whole bean instant
  • Pack size: 170g

Information

Ingredients

Instant Coffee (85%), Roast and Ground Coffee (15%)

Storage

Store in a cool, dry place.Best before end: see base of tin

Preparation and Usage

  • Preparation: Add 1 to 2 teaspoons of coffee to your cup and add hot water, just off the boil.

Number of uses

Suggested serving size is 1.6 g per cup

Name and address

  • Jacobs Douwe Egberts,
  • Oosterdoksstraat 80,
  • 1011 DK Amsterdam,
  • The Netherlands.

Return to

  • UK:
  • Consumer Response,
  • Freepost RSTU-ZHXL-EJKL,
  • Horizon,
  • Honey Lane,
  • Maidenhead,
  • SL6 6RJ.
  • Freephone: 0808 100 8787
  • Ireland:
  • 2nd Floor,
  • Block F1,
  • East Point Business Park,

Net Contents

170g ℮

Using Product Information

