Sure Maximum Protection Sport Strength Cream Antiperspirant Deodorant 45Ml

Heaven Scent?
excessive sweating.A thing of the past.This product is amazing.A little pricey but its well worth it.But you cant put a price on the confidence it gives.
unpleasant
awful smell. feels sticky and uncomfortable, as skin doesn`t feel dry
Cyclopentasiloxane, Aluminum Zirconium Tetrachlorohydrex GLY, Dimethicone, Cyclomethicone, Cera Microcristallina, Paraffin, Parfum, Silica, Sodium Starch Octenylsuccinate, Maltodextrin, Hydrolyzed Corn Starch, Dimethicone Crosspolymer, BHT, Alpha-Isomethyl Ionone, Benzyl alcohol, Benzyl Benzoate, Benzyl Cinnamate, Benzyl Salicylate, Butylphenyl Methylpropional, Cinnamyl Alcohol, Citral, Citronellol, Coumarin, Geraniol, Hexyl Cinnamal, Hydroxycitronellal, Isoeugenol, Limonene, Linalool
Philippines
45 ℮
Anti-perspirant stick. Caution: Do not apply to irritated or damaged skin. Stop use if irritation develops. As we are always looking to improve our products, our formulations change from time to time, so please always check the product packaging before use
