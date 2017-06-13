By browsing this site you accept cookies used to improve and personalise our services and marketing, and for social activity. Read our privacy policy for more about what we do with your data, as well as your rights and choices – including how to manage cookies.
Sure Maximum Protection Sport Strength Cream Antiperspirant Deodorant 45Ml

3.5(2)Write a review
  • Sure Women Maximum Protection Sport Strength anti-perspirant deodorant cream stick 45ml is our most powerful 48 hour protection against sweat and odour in an easy to apply, dermatologically tested cream stick format to keep you feeling fresh, dry and confident.
  • When you’re dealing with excessive sweating, working with your body is the way to go. Our TRIsolid cream formula is body responsive with a unique blend of skin-moisturising ingredients, so it’s gentle enough for everyday use.
  • Sure’s most powerful protection forms a protective layer across your sweat glands and our odour-fighting technology means total confidence: it tackles odour from the source leaving a fresh, vibrant and citrusy fragrance. It’s no wonder 9/10 women trust Sure Maximum Protection.
  • Sure, it won’t let you down.
  • How to use: Sure Maximum Protection Anti-perspirant Deodorant can be used in the morning or at night. For optimum sweat protection, apply at night when your sweat glands are less active. You will be protected for 48 hours, even after showering.
  • Twist the bottom of your strong women’s anti-perspirant deodorant to release the cream with two clicks per underarm and smooth onto each underarm evenly.
  • (Based on a survey of 208 UK women who tested the product)
  • Our most powerful 48h protection against sweat and odour with our TRIsolid formula to keep you feeling fresh and dry
  • It’s anti-perspirant technology eliminates odour and leaves a vibrant, citrusy and fresh fragrance
  • This powerful anti-perspirant deodorant comes in an easy to apply cream-stick format
  • Unique blend of skin-moisturising ingredients make it gentle enough for everyday use
  • Dermatologically tested, expert endorsed
  • Sure, It won't let you down
  • Pack size: 45ML

Cyclopentasiloxane, Aluminum Zirconium Tetrachlorohydrex GLY, Dimethicone, Cyclomethicone, Cera Microcristallina, Paraffin, Parfum, Silica, Sodium Starch Octenylsuccinate, Maltodextrin, Hydrolyzed Corn Starch, Dimethicone Crosspolymer, BHT, Alpha-Isomethyl Ionone, Benzyl alcohol, Benzyl Benzoate, Benzyl Cinnamate, Benzyl Salicylate, Butylphenyl Methylpropional, Cinnamyl Alcohol, Citral, Citronellol, Coumarin, Geraniol, Hexyl Cinnamal, Hydroxycitronellal, Isoeugenol, Limonene, Linalool

Philippines

  • Anti-perspirant stick. Caution: Do not apply to irritated or damaged skin. Stop use if irritation develops. As we are always looking to improve our products, our formulations change from time to time, so please always check the product packaging before use

  • Unilever Dept ER,
  • Wirral CH63 3JW UK

45 ℮

Using Product Information

While every care has been taken to ensure product information is correct, food products are constantly being reformulated, so ingredients, nutrition content, dietary and allergens may change. You should always read the product label and not rely solely on the information provided on the website.

If you have any queries, or you'd like advice on any Tesco brand products, please contact Tesco Customer Services, or the product manufacturer if not a Tesco brand product.

Although product information is regularly updated, Tesco is unable to accept liability for any incorrect information. This does not affect your statutory rights.

This information is supplied for personal use only, and may not be reproduced in any way without the prior consent of Tesco Stores Limited nor without due acknowledgement.

Tesco © Copyright 2020

Heaven Scent?

5 stars

excessive sweating.A thing of the past.This product is amazing.A little pricey but its well worth it.But you cant put a price on the confidence it gives.

unpleasant

2 stars

awful smell. feels sticky and uncomfortable, as skin doesn`t feel dry

