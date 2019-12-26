By browsing this site you accept cookies used to improve and personalise our services and marketing, and for social activity. Read our privacy policy for more about what we do with your data, as well as your rights and choices – including how to manage cookies.
Kinder Joy Egg 20G

Kinder Joy Egg 20G
£ 1.00
£5.00/100g

Product Description

  • Crispy Cocoa Wafer Bites on Milky and Cocoa Creams with a Surprise Toy
  • More milk less cocoa
  • Pack size: 20g

Information

Ingredients

Sugar, Vegetable Fats (Palm, Shea), Skimmed Milk Powder (19.5%), Wheat Flour, Fat Reduced Cocoa Powder (3.5%), Roasted Wheatgerm, Wheat Starch, Cocoa Mass, Powdered Barley Malt Extract, Emulsifier: Lecithins (Soya), Sunflower Oil, Whey (Milk) Proteins, Cocoa Butter, Flavourings, Raising Agents (Ammonium Bicarbonate, Sodium Bicarbonate), Salt, Total Milk constituents: 19.5% - total Cocoa Solids: 4.5%

Allergy Information

  • Contains: Barley, Milk, Soya, Wheat

Storage

Store in a cool dry place, away from direct sunlight.

Warnings

  • WARNING: TOY INSIDE. SMALL PARTS. ADULT SUPERVISION RECOMMENDED.

Distributor address

  • Ferrero UK Ltd,
  • 889 Greenford Road,
  • Greenford,
  • UB6 0HE,
  • UK.

Return to

  • Customer Careline: 00 44 330 0538943

Net Contents

20g

Nutrition

Typical Valuesper 100 g:
Energy2296 /550 kj/kcal
Fat32 g
of which saturates15,4 g
Carbohydrates56,5 g
of which sugars51 g
Protein8,2 g
Salt0,318 g

Safety information

WARNING: TOY INSIDE. SMALL PARTS. ADULT SUPERVISION RECOMMENDED.

Using Product Information

While every care has been taken to ensure product information is correct, food products are constantly being reformulated, so ingredients, nutrition content, dietary and allergens may change. You should always read the product label and not rely solely on the information provided on the website.

If you have any queries, or you'd like advice on any Tesco brand products, please contact Tesco Customer Services, or the product manufacturer if not a Tesco brand product.

Although product information is regularly updated, Tesco is unable to accept liability for any incorrect information. This does not affect your statutory rights.

This information is supplied for personal use only, and may not be reproduced in any way without the prior consent of Tesco Stores Limited nor without due acknowledgement.

Tesco © Copyright 2020

