Tesco Maple Bbq Pork Loin Steaks 600G

Good quality, tasted great!
Good quality, tasted great!
Amazing Flavour
Love the flavour on this pork. I cook it for a bit longer than recommended to get a nice caramelisation around the edges.
Surprisingly gorgeous !
Wasn't sure about the smell of them when raw. But once they were cooking and ready to eat they smelled amazing.... the taste... mmmm gorgeous... will definitely be getting these again. Yummy!!!!
Tasty good, and I love it.
Tasty good, and I love it.
When are they coming back
Love these, Great all year round not just in the summer When are they coming back?
Very nice.
These pork slices are very tasty and are quick to cook.
Lovely taste
I bought these to cook for my family so we could try something different, and I am so glad I did as everyone enjoyed them, the flavour was spot on I will be buying them again