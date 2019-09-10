By browsing this site you accept cookies used to improve and personalise our services and marketing, and for social activity. Read our privacy policy for more about what we do with your data, as well as your rights and choices – including how to manage cookies.
Tesco Maple Bbq Pork Loin Steaks 600G

5(7)Write a review
Tesco Maple Bbq Pork Loin Steaks 600G
£ 4.00
£6.67/kg
One pork steak
  • Energy934kJ 224kcal
    11%
  • Fat14.8g
    21%
  • Saturates5.8g
    29%
  • Sugars5.3g
    6%
  • Salt1.1g
    18%

of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 1182.62kJ (283.89kcal)

Product Description

  • Pork loin steaks with added water and a maple flavoured barbecue coating.
  • Marinated in a sweet, sticky glaze with a smoky undertone. Working with selected farmers that we now & trust, to ensure high welfare standards and consistent quality. Glazed with a maple BBQ marinade, whether barbecued or grilled these steaks are great come rain or shine.
  • Marinated in a sweet, sticky glaze with a smoky undertone.
  • Pack size: 600G

Information

Ingredients

INGREDIENTS: Pork (83%), Sugar, Water, Salt, Cornflour, Maize Starch, Glucose Syrup, Stabilisers(Guar Gum, Xanthan Gum), Caramelised Sugar Syrup, Flavouring, Acidity Regulator(Sodium Carbonate), Maple Syrup, Tapioca Starch, Smoked Paprika, Black Pepper, Cinnamon, Ginger, Nutmeg, Spirit Vinegar Powder, Paprika Extract, Turmeric Extract.

Storage

Suitable for home freezing. Ideally freeze as soon as possible after purchase but always by 'use by' date shown.Defrost thoroughly for a minimum of 12 hours in a refrigerator.Once defrosted use on the same day and do not refreeze.Follow the preparation guidelines above.Not suitable for cooking from frozen. Keep refrigerated. Once opened, consume within 24 hours and by 'use by' date shown.

Warnings

  • Packaged in a protective atmosphere.

Net Contents

600g

Nutrition

Typical ValuesPer 100gOne pork steak (79g**)
Energy1182.62kJ (283.89kcal)934.27kJ (224.27kcal)
Fat18.73g14.80g
Saturates7.38g5.83g
Carbohydrate8.63g6.82g
Sugars6.67g5.27g
Fibre1.00g.79g
Protein19.70g15.56g
Salt1.45g1.15g

Safety information

Packaged in a protective atmosphere.

Good quality, tasted great!

5 stars

Good quality, tasted great!

Amazing Flavour

5 stars

Love the flavour on this pork. I cook it for a bit longer than recommended to get a nice caramelisation around the edges.

Surprisingly gorgeous !

5 stars

Wasn't sure about the smell of them when raw. But once they were cooking and ready to eat they smelled amazing.... the taste... mmmm gorgeous... will definitely be getting these again. Yummy!!!!

Tasty good, and I love it.

5 stars

Tasty good, and I love it.

When are they coming back

5 stars

Love these, Great all year round not just in the summer When are they coming back?

Very nice.

5 stars

These pork slices are very tasty and are quick to cook.

Lovely taste

5 stars

I bought these to cook for my family so we could try something different, and I am so glad I did as everyone enjoyed them, the flavour was spot on I will be buying them again

