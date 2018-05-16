Sure Women Crystal Black & White Antiperspirant Deodorant 250Ml

- Sure Women invisible on black + white clothes Anti-perspirant Deodorant Aerosol is formulated with our best ever no marks formula, providing 48 hour protection against sweat, odour and marks on your clothes.
- The best fashion accessory? No white marks. Some anti-perspirant deodorants can mix with sweat and your body’s natural oils to cause underarm stains: white marks on black clothes, yellow stains on white. Not with Sure invisible on black + white clothes Anti-perspirant Deodorant. It doesn’t just protect you against sweat, it helps to protect your clothes from deodorant marks and stains, so you can get ready and on the move straight after applying.
- Sure Women anti-perspirant deodorant contains Sure’s innovative MotionSense technology which releases a burst of clean, airy fragrance when you need it most. It works like this; unique microcapsules sit on the surface of your skin. When you move, friction breaks the microcapsules and they release more fragrance. So the more you move, the more it protects.
- So, get all day freshness and 48 hour protection from sweat, odour and marks from morning to night with Sure Women invisible on black + white clothes anti-perspirant deodorant, your number one fashion accessory.
- Sure. It won’t let you down.
- How to use: Firstly, shake the Sure Women Anti-perspirant Deodorant can. Then hold it 15 centimetres away from your underarm and spray evenly in a well ventilated area. Avoid contact with eyes and broken skin.
- (ethyl alcohol)
- Our best ever protection against white marks and yellow stains keeping blacks black and whites white for longer
- Unique MotionSense technology releases bursts of freshness throughout the day
- All day freshness, 48 hour protection against sweat and odour
- A long-lasting all-day fresh and airy fragrance with a refreshing clean feel
- Dermatologically tested and alcohol free
- Sure, It won't let you down
- Pack size: 250ML
Information
Ingredients
Butane, Isobutane, Propane, Cyclopentasiloxane, Aluminum Chlorohydrate, PPG-14 Butyl Ether, Parfum, Disteardimonium Hectorite, Propylene Carbonate, Caprylic/Capric Triglyceride, Gelatin Crosspolymer, Cellulose Gum, Sodium benzoate, Aqua, Hydrated Silica, Sodium Starch Octenylsuccinate, Maltodextrin, Hydrolyzed Corn Starch, Silica, BHT, Alpha-Isomethyl Ionone, Benzyl alcohol, Benzyl Salicylate, Butylphenyl Methylpropional, Citronellol, Geraniol, Hexyl Cinnamal, Hydroxycitronellal, Limonene, Linalool
Storage
Produce of
United Kingdom
Warnings
- Danger: Extremely flammable aerosol. Caution: Shake well, hold can 15cm from the underarm and spray. Avoid direct inhalation. Use in short bursts in well-ventilated places, avoid prolonged spraying. Use only as directed. Do not spray near eyes. Do not use on broken skin. Stop use if rash or irritation occurs. Keep out of reach of children. Do not pierce or burn, even after use. Pressurised container: May burst if heated. Protect from sunlight. Do not expose to temperatures exceeding 50°C. Do not spray on an open flame or other ignition source. Keep away from heat, hot surfaces, sparks, open flames and other ignition sources. No smoking. As we are always looking to improve our products, our formulations change from time to time, so please always check the product packaging before use
Name and address
- Unilever Dept ER,
- Wirral CH63 3JW UK
Net Contents
250 ℮
Safety information
