Sure Women Crystal Aqua Roll-On Antiperspirant Deodorant 50Ml

1(1)Write a review
£ 1.50
£3.00/100ml
  • Sure Women Invisible Aqua Anti-perspirant Deodorant Roll on is formulated with our best ever no marks formula, providing 48 hour protection against sweat, odour and marks on your clothes.
  • The best fashion accessory? No white marks. Some anti-perspirant deodorants can mix with sweat and your body’s natural oils to cause underarm stains: white marks on black clothes, yellow stains on white. Not with Sure Invisible Aquae Anti-perspirant Deodorant. It doesn’t just protect you against sweat, it helps to protect your clothes from deodorant marks and stains, so you can get ready and on the move straight after applying.
  • Sure Women Invisible Aqua anti-perspirant deodorant contains Sure’s innovative MotionSense technology which releases a burst of clean, airy fragrance when you need it most. It works like this; unique microcapsules sit on the surface of your skin. When you move, friction breaks the microcapsules and they release more fragrance. So the more you move, the more it protects.
  • So, get all day freshness and 48 hour protection from sweat, odour and marks from morning to night with Sure Women Invisible Aqua anti-perspirant deodorant.
  • Wear what you like. Move when you want. You know you’re protected.
  • Sure. It won’t let you down.
  • How to use: Before applying, ensure underarms are dry. Roll on in circular motions, checking coverage is even on both underarms. Avoid contact with eyes and broken skin. (ethyl alcohol)
  • Our best ever protection against white marks and yellow stains keeping blacks black and whites white for longer
  • Unique MotionSense technology releases bursts of freshness throughout the day
  • All day freshness, 48 hour protection against sweat and odour
  • A long-lasting all-day fresh and airy fragrance with a refreshing clean feel
  • Dermatologically tested and alcohol free
  • Sure, It won't let you down
  • Pack size: 50ML

Information

Ingredients

Aqua, Aluminum Zirconium Pentachlorohydrate, Glycerin, Helianthus Annuus Seed Oil, Steareth-2, Parfum, Steareth-20, Caprylic/Capric Triglyceride, Gelatin Crosspolymer, Cellulose Gum, Sodium benzoate, Hydrated Silica, Disodium EDTA, Pentaerythrityl Tetra-di-t-butyl Hydroxyhydrocinnamate, Potassium lactate, Benzyl alcohol, Benzyl Benzoate, Benzyl Cinnamate, Benzyl Salicylate, Butylphenyl Methylpropional, Citronellol, Geraniol, Hexyl Cinnamal, Limonene, Linalool

Produce of

United Kingdom

Warnings

  • Antiperspirant, roll-on. Do not use on broken skin. Stop use if rash or irritation occurs. As we are always looking to improve our products, our formulations change from time to time, so please always check the product packaging before use

Name and address

  • Unilever Dept ER,
  • Wirral CH63 3JW UK

Net Contents

50 ℮

Safety information

View more safety information

1 Review

Average of 1 stars

Help other customers like you

This is the worst antiperspirant I have used in a

1 stars

This is the worst antiperspirant I have used in a long time! Felt sweaty and uncomfortable. Most unpleasant!

