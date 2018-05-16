By browsing this site you accept cookies used to improve and personalise our services and marketing, and for social activity. Read our privacy policy for more about what we do with your data, as well as your rights and choices – including how to manage cookies.
Search with a list of items 

Genius Gluten Free Short Crust Pastry 400G

No ratings yetWrite a review
Genius Gluten Free Short Crust Pastry 400G
£ 2.25
£5.63/kg

New

100g contains:
  • Energy1870kJ 449kcal
    23%
  • Fat29.3g
    42%
  • Saturates11.7g
    59%
  • Sugars4.3g
    5%
  • Salt0.48g
    8%

of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 1870KJ / 449kcal

Product Description

  • Shortcrust Pastry made from Maize Starch and Potato Starch.
  • Gluten, wheat and milk free
  • Suitable for coeliacs and vegetarians
  • Pack size: 400G

Information

Ingredients

Maize Starch, Shortening: Palm Oil, Rapeseed Oil, Water, Dextrose, Dried Egg, Potato Starch, Stabiliser: Xanthan Gum, Raising Agents: Disodium Diphosphate, Potassium Carbonate, Rice Flour

Allergy Information

  • Contains: Eggs
  • Free From: Gluten, Milk, Wheat

Storage

Keep frozen. Defrost thoroughly before use and use within 24 hours. Once defrosted do not refreeze.For Best Before see side of pack.

Cooking Instructions

Oven cook
Instructions: Thoroughly defrost pastry required. Knead pastry until it is soft and pliable. Roll out pastry and use as required. Bake as per recipe instructions. Not suitable for microwave cooking.

Name and address

  • Genius Foods Ltd.,
  • 22 Northumberland Street,
  • South West Lane,
  • Edinburgh,
  • EH3 6JD.

Return to

  • Any Questions:
  • Genius Foods Ltd.,
  • 22 Northumberland Street,
  • South West Lane,
  • Edinburgh,
  • EH3 6JD.
  • geniusglutenfree.com
  • Customer careline 0845 874 4000

Net Contents

400g ℮

Nutrition

Typical ValuesPer 100g
Energy 1870KJ / 449kcal
Fat 29.3g
of which Saturates 11.7g
Carbohydrates44g
of which Sugars 4.3g
Fibre 2.3g
Protein 0.9g
Salt 0.48g

Using Product Information

While every care has been taken to ensure product information is correct, food products are constantly being reformulated, so ingredients, nutrition content, dietary and allergens may change. You should always read the product label and not rely solely on the information provided on the website.

If you have any queries, or you'd like advice on any Tesco brand products, please contact Tesco Customer Services, or the product manufacturer if not a Tesco brand product.

Although product information is regularly updated, Tesco is unable to accept liability for any incorrect information. This does not affect your statutory rights.

This information is supplied for personal use only, and may not be reproduced in any way without the prior consent of Tesco Stores Limited nor without due acknowledgement.

Tesco © Copyright 2020

No reviews yet

Help other customers like you

Reviews are submitted by our customers directly through our website. We also share reviews from other retailers' websites to help you make an informed decision.

Usually bought next

Jus-Rol Gluten Free Puff Pastry Ready Rolled 280G

£ 2.00
£0.72/100g

Tesco Finest Mincemeat 411G

£ 1.80
£4.38/kg

Tesco Mincemeat 411G

£ 1.20
£2.92/kg

Jus-Rol 2 Shortcrust Pastry Blocks 1Kg

£ 2.35
£0.24/100g
Checkout
Products you add to your basket will appear here