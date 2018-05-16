Genius Gluten Free Short Crust Pastry 400G
Product Description
- Shortcrust Pastry made from Maize Starch and Potato Starch.
- Gluten, wheat and milk free
- Suitable for coeliacs and vegetarians
- Pack size: 400G
Information
Ingredients
Maize Starch, Shortening: Palm Oil, Rapeseed Oil, Water, Dextrose, Dried Egg, Potato Starch, Stabiliser: Xanthan Gum, Raising Agents: Disodium Diphosphate, Potassium Carbonate, Rice Flour
Allergy Information
- Contains: Eggs
- Free From: Gluten, Milk, Wheat
Storage
Keep frozen. Defrost thoroughly before use and use within 24 hours. Once defrosted do not refreeze.For Best Before see side of pack.
Cooking Instructions
Oven cook
Instructions: Thoroughly defrost pastry required. Knead pastry until it is soft and pliable. Roll out pastry and use as required. Bake as per recipe instructions. Not suitable for microwave cooking.
Name and address
Return to
- Any Questions:
- geniusglutenfree.com
- Customer careline 0845 874 4000
Net Contents
400g ℮
Nutrition
|Typical Values
|Per 100g
|Energy
|1870KJ / 449kcal
|Fat
|29.3g
|of which Saturates
|11.7g
|Carbohydrates
|44g
|of which Sugars
|4.3g
|Fibre
|2.3g
|Protein
|0.9g
|Salt
|0.48g
