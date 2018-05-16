Genius Gluten Free 2 Steak Pies 320G

- Energy1834kJ 438kcal22%
Product Description
- Shortcrust Gluten Free Pastry with a Beef and Gravy Filling
- Tender 100% British beef slow cooked with a rich gravy, in a shortcrust gluten free pastry
- Genius is the brainchild of our founder Lucinda, who single-handedly cracked the secret to the perfect gluten-free loaf: soft, with a great crumb. To us every new recipe is a fresh challenge, a chance for everyone to enjoy the simple pleasure of baking at its best.
- Gluten and wheat free
- Suitable for coeliacs
- Pack size: 320g
Information
Ingredients
Beef (26%), Maize Starch, Water, Margarine: Rapeseed Oil, Palm Oil, Salt, Emulsifiers: Mono- and Di-Glycerides of Fatty Acids, Onion, Dextrose, Beef Stock: Beef Bones and Meat, Water, Salt, Tomato Paste, Carrot, Onion, Cornflour, Dried Egg, Potato Starch, Stabilisers: Guar Gum, Xanthan Gum, Raising Agents: Disodium Diphosphate, Potassium Hydrogen Carbonate, Flavouring, Rapeseed Oil, Cracked Black Pepper, Thyme, Sugar, Emulsifiers: Mono- and Di-Glycerides of Fatty Acids, Polyglycerol Esters of Fatty Acids
Allergy Information
- Contains: Eggs
- Free From: Gluten, Wheat
Storage
Keep frozen -18ºC. Once defrosted do not refreeze.For Best Before Date, see end of pack.
Cooking Instructions
Instructions: Cook from frozen. Pre-heat oven to 190ºC (170ºC Fan) Gas Mark 5. Remove outer packaging and place pie in its foil container onto a baking tray. Brush with beaten egg or milk and bake in the centre of the oven for 25 minutes until piping hot throughout and pastry is golden brown.
Produce of
Produced & packed in the UK
Number of uses
Number of Servings - 2
Warnings
Recycling info
Sleeve. Card - Widely Recycled Tray. Metal - Check Local Recycling
Name and address
Return to
- Any Questions?
- Genius Foods Ltd.,
- 22 Northumberland Street,
- South West Lane,
- Edinburgh,
- EH3 6JD.
- Customer Careline: 0800 019 2736
- www.geniusglutenfree.com
Net Contents
320g ℮
Nutrition
|Typical Values
|Per 100g
|Per Pie (typically 160g)
|%RI*
|Energy kJ/kcal
|1146kJ/274kcal
|1834kJ/438kcal
|22%
|Fat
|15.7g
|25.1g
|36%
|of which saturates
|7.9g
|12.6g
|63%
|Carbohydrate
|26g
|42g
|16%
|of which sugars
|1.7g
|2.7g
|3%
|Fibre
|0.9g
|1.4g
|Protein
|7.3g
|11.7g
|23%
|Salt
|0.85g
|1.36g
|23%
|*Reference intake of an average adult (8400kJ/2000kcal)
Safety information
CAUTION - FILLING WILL BE VERY HOT
