Genius Gluten Free 2 Steak Pies 320G

£ 3.50
£1.10/100g
Each Pie contains:
  • Energy1834kJ 438kcal
    22%
  • Fat25.1g
    36%
  • Saturates12.6g
    63%
  • Sugars2.7g
    3%
  • Salt1.36g
    23%

of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy Per 100g

Product Description

  • Shortcrust Gluten Free Pastry with a Beef and Gravy Filling
  • Tender 100% British beef slow cooked with a rich gravy, in a shortcrust gluten free pastry
  • Genius is the brainchild of our founder Lucinda, who single-handedly cracked the secret to the perfect gluten-free loaf: soft, with a great crumb. To us every new recipe is a fresh challenge, a chance for everyone to enjoy the simple pleasure of baking at its best.
  • Gluten and wheat free
  • Suitable for coeliacs
  • Pack size: 320g

Information

Ingredients

Beef (26%), Maize Starch, Water, Margarine: Rapeseed Oil, Palm Oil, Salt, Emulsifiers: Mono- and Di-Glycerides of Fatty Acids, Onion, Dextrose, Beef Stock: Beef Bones and Meat, Water, Salt, Tomato Paste, Carrot, Onion, Cornflour, Dried Egg, Potato Starch, Stabilisers: Guar Gum, Xanthan Gum, Raising Agents: Disodium Diphosphate, Potassium Hydrogen Carbonate, Flavouring, Rapeseed Oil, Cracked Black Pepper, Thyme, Sugar, Emulsifiers: Mono- and Di-Glycerides of Fatty Acids, Polyglycerol Esters of Fatty Acids

Allergy Information

  • Contains: Eggs
  • Free From: Gluten, Wheat

Storage

Keep frozen -18ºC. Once defrosted do not refreeze.For Best Before Date, see end of pack.

Cooking Instructions

Instructions: Cook from frozen. Pre-heat oven to 190ºC (170ºC Fan) Gas Mark 5. Remove outer packaging and place pie in its foil container onto a baking tray. Brush with beaten egg or milk and bake in the centre of the oven for 25 minutes until piping hot throughout and pastry is golden brown.

Produce of

Produced & packed in the UK

Number of uses

Number of Servings - 2

Warnings

  • CAUTION - FILLING WILL BE VERY HOT

Recycling info

Sleeve. Card - Widely Recycled Tray. Metal - Check Local Recycling

Name and address

  • Genius Foods Ltd.,
  • 22 Northumberland Street,
  • South West Lane,
  • Edinburgh,
  • EH3 6JD.

Return to

  • Any Questions?
  • Customer Careline: 0800 019 2736
  • www.geniusglutenfree.com

Net Contents

320g ℮

Nutrition

Typical ValuesPer 100gPer Pie (typically 160g)%RI*
Energy kJ/kcal1146kJ/274kcal1834kJ/438kcal22%
Fat 15.7g25.1g36%
of which saturates 7.9g12.6g63%
Carbohydrate 26g42g16%
of which sugars 1.7g2.7g3%
Fibre 0.9g1.4g
Protein 7.3g11.7g23%
Salt 0.85g1.36g23%
*Reference intake of an average adult (8400kJ/2000kcal)---

Safety information

View more safety information

CAUTION - FILLING WILL BE VERY HOT

