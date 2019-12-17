Chicago Town Deep Dish Chicken Club Mini Pizza 344G
Product Description
- A deep dish pizza base topped with tomato sauce, mozzarella cheese, cooked chicken, reformed smoke flavoured ham and streaky bacon.
- In Chicago Town, we don't just make pizza, we go to town on it. Way back in '43, some downtown genius raised the crusts higher and made history with the Deep Dish pizza. It's this kind of thinking outside the pizza box that inspired us to bring you the Chicago Town Deep Dish Chicken Club Pizza.
- We raised the crusts high, added a boatload of our signature tomato sauce, and then went full-on with mouth-watering chicken, smokey ham, streaky bacon and a loada cheese. Cooked straight from the freezer and ready in just over 20 minutes for pizza lovers like you to enjoy. Pizza? Yeah we go to town on it.
- Cooked straight from the freezer and ready in just over 20 minutes for pizza lovers like you to enjoy
- In Chicago Town, we don't just make pizza, we go to town on it
- Full-on with mouth-watering chicken, smokey ham, streaky bacon and a loada cheese
- Pack size: 344g
Information
Ingredients
Wheat Flour (with Calcium, Iron, Thiamin (B1), Niacin (B3)), Tomato Puree, Mozzarella Cheese (13%), Water, A Blend of Reformed Smoke Flavoured Ham and Streaky Bacon (8%) (Pork, Water, Salt, Dextrose, Mineralised Dairy Concentrate (Milk), Antioxidants (Extracts of Rosemary, Sodium Ascorbate), Stabilisers (E 451, E 450), Preservative (Sodium Nitrite), Smoke Flavouring), Cooked Chicken (6%) (Chicken, Salt), Vegetable Oil (Rapeseed), Corn Flour, Yeast, Sugar, Modified Potato Starch, Salt, Raising Agents (E 500, E 341), Rice Flour, Herbs and Spices, Garlic Powder, Potato Starch, Spice Extracts, Basil Oil, Pepper Oil, Flavourings
Allergy Information
- Contains: Milk, Wheat
Storage
Keep frozen and store flat. Do not defrost. Keep at -18°C or cooler.See Side of Pack for Best Before End.
Cooking Instructions
Instructions: These are cooking guidelines only. For best results, oven cook. Keep pizza frozen until ready to cook.
Caution: Filling will be extremely hot!
Oven cook
Instructions: Remove all packaging.
Place pizza directly onto the middle shelf of a pre-heated oven.
Check the pizza is hot throughout before serving and that the cheese is melted and lightly browned.
Pre-heat your oven:
Fan Oven 190°C, Cook for approx: 22-25 minutes
Conventional Oven 190°C/375°F, Cook for approx: 22-25 minutes
Gas Oven - Gas Mark 5, Cook for approx: 22-27 minutes
Produce of
Manufactured in the UK
Number of uses
Each pack contains two pizzas, one pizza is one serving
Warnings
- WARNING
- CHICKEN MAY CONTAIN SMALL BONES.
Name and address
- Guarantee: We at Chicago Town are committed to bringing you quality and satisfaction. If you are not entirely satisfied with this product, please return the prepared on date information to our Consumer Response Team at the address shown on the back of this pack. Also state the nature of your complaint and when and where you bought it. This guarantee does not affect your statutory rights.
- Email: crt@chicagotown.com
Net Contents
2 x 160g ℮
Nutrition
|Typical Values
|(as consumed) Per 100g
|(as consumed) Per pizza
|Reference Intake Per pizza
|Reference Intake Adult
|Energy - (kJ)
|1098
|1699
|-
|-
|- kcal (Calories)
|261
|404
|20%
|2000
|Fat
|9.6g
|15g
|21%
|70g
|of which saturates
|2.9g
|4.6g
|23%
|20g
|Carbohydrate
|32g
|49g
|19%
|260g
|of which sugars
|1.5g
|2.4g
|3%
|90g
|Protein
|11g
|18g
|36%
|50g
|Salt
|0.98g
|1.5g
|25%
|6.0g
Safety information
WARNING CHICKEN MAY CONTAIN SMALL BONES.
