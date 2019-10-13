Ogx Argan Oil Travel 88.7Ml Conditioner

Painful
Bought this a while ago and stopped as my scalp was really painful after using it. I recently bought s travel size without thinking and it did exactly the same. I told my teenage daughters who then told me they had used the one I had stopped using and had exactly the same problem. Not sure what ingredient does it but it is the only conditioner I have ever used that has caused a painful scalp
Religious
This is a family staple in our family. Mother brother sister auntie cousins nieces and nephews.