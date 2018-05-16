By browsing this site you accept cookies used to improve and personalise our services and marketing, and for social activity. Read our privacy policy for more about what we do with your data, as well as your rights and choices – including how to manage cookies.
Ogx Argan Oil Travel Shampoo 88.7Ml

Ogx Argan Oil Travel Shampoo 88.7Ml
£ 3.00
£3.39/100ml
  • A unique, precious blend of argan oil of Morocco which rapidly penetrates the hair shaft restoring shine and softness while strengthening and creating soft, seductive, silky perfection.
  • Green Dot
  • Reduce, Reuse, Recycle.
  • Beauty pure and simple
  • Pack size: 88.7ML

Information

Ingredients

Aqua/Water/Eau, Sodium C14-16 Olefin Sulfonate, Cocamidopropyl Hydroxysultaine, PPG-2 Hydroxyethyl Coco/Isostearamide, Sodium Chloride, Argania Spinosa (Argan) Kernel Oil, Panthenol, Dimethicone, Amodimethicone, Glycol Stearate, PEG-120 Methyl Glucose Dioleate, Guar Hydroxypropyltrimonium Chloride, Polyquaternium-6, Polyquaternium-10, Laureth-4, Laureth-23, Cocamidopropyl Betaine, Cetrimonium Chloride, Trideceth-12, Citric Acid, Sorbitan Laurate, Sodium Hydroxide, Tetrasodium EDTA, Propylene Glycol, Diazolidinyl Urea, Iodopropynyl Butylcarbamate, Phenoxyethanol, Parfum/Fragrance, Hexyl Cinnamal, Benzyl Salicylate, Butylphenyl Methylpropional, Linalool, Limonene, Alpha-Isomethyl Ionone, Benzyl Benzoate, CI 19140/Yellow 5, CI 16035/Red 40

Produce of

Made in UK

Preparation and Usage

  • Directions for Use... Apply shampoo generously to wet hair, massage into a lather through to ends, then rinse the hair thoroughly. After shampooing, follow with conditioner. For best results use in conjunction with other OGX products.

Warnings

  • Warning: Avoid contact with eyes. If contact occurs rinse immediately.

Recycling info

Packing. Recyclable

Distributor address

  • Vogue Intl.,
  • Clearwater,
  • FL 33759.
  • OGX Beauty Ltd.,
  • Berkshire,
  • SL1 4DX,

Return to

  • Questions? ogxbeauty.com
  • OGX Beauty Ltd.,
  • Berkshire,
  • SL1 4DX,
  • United Kingdom.

Net Contents

88.7ml ℮

Safety information

