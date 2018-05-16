Nandos Lemon & Herb Marinade 260G

Product Description
- Peri-Peri Marinade Lemon & Herb Extra Mild
- Tasty tips: nandos.co.uk/sauces
- Gentle but intense. Peri-Peri (African Bird's Eye Chilli) meets sun-ripened lemon, herbs and spices.
- Colour may vary due to the nature of some ingredients.
- Perfect for chicken
- Chilli rating - extra mild
- Gluten-free
- No artificial preservatives, flavours or colours
- Suitable for vegetarians
- Halal - National Independent Halaal Trust
- Kosher - KLBD
- Pack size: 260g
Information
Ingredients
Water, Onion Puree (7%), Distilled Vinegar, Sugar, Lemon Puree (4%), Sunflower Seed Oil, Garlic Puree (3%), Acidity Regulators (Sodium Lactate, Lactic Acid), Salt, Thickener (Modified Tapioca Starch), Stabilisers (Xanthan Gum, Propylene Glycol Alginate), Herbs and Spices (Parsley, African Bird's Eye Chilli, Cilantro, Turmeric), Antioxidant (Ascorbic Acid), Rosemary Extract, Emulsifier (Polysorbate), Flavouring (Lemon Oil)
Allergy Information
- Free From: Gluten
Storage
Refrigerate once opened and use within 3 weeks.Best Before: See Date Printed on Neck.
Produce of
Born in South Africa. Made in the Netherlands
Preparation and Usage
- Delicious things come to those who wait... For the best experience, pour at least half of this bottle over 500g of chicken or meat and let it spend the night bathing in Peri-Peri goodness. When you're ready, barbecue, grill or cook to your heart's content. For a real Peri-Peri punch, add an extra coat (or two) while cooking.
- Shake well before use.
Number of uses
Servings per bottle: 13; Serving size: 20 g
Additives
- Free From Artificial Colours
- Free From Artificial Flavours
- Free From Artificial Preservatives
Importer address
- grocery@nandos.co.uk
Net Contents
260g
Nutrition
|Typical Values
|per 100g
|per Serving
|Energy
|262 kJ /
|52 kJ /
|-
|63 kcal
|13 kcal
|Fat
|3.6 g
|0.7 g
|of which saturates
|0.3 g
|0.1 g
|Carbohydrate
|5.9 g
|1.2 g
|of which sugars
|5.4 g
|1.1 g
|Protein
|0.5 g
|0.1 g
|Salt
|1.5 g
|0.3 g
