Tesco 12 Vegan Sweet Potato Falafel 264G

Great
Really tasty, a bit spicer than expected but still love them anyways
Used to really like these but as someone who is gl
Used to really like these but as someone who is gluten intolerant really disappointed that the recipe of these has been changed so they now include wheat.
Not as good as previous but ok
These are not falafels, they look like mini poos, the texture is like starchy potatoes, the spice flavour is quite nice and there is a nice heat and sweet fruity note. Tesco used to do these value spinach and sweet potato falafels and they were heaps nicer and i purchased thinking these were they but repackaged. How wrong could I be, if they were, they are a shadow of their former selves.
Fantastic vegan product.
I wasn't expecting much from them, but they're delicious. Really full of flavour.
Nothing like falafel!
I love falafel but this is nothing like falafel! There are bits of carrot in these very dry pellets and they are the main flavour. Very unpleasant, I have thrown away the rest of them.