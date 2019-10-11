By browsing this site you accept cookies used to improve and personalise our services and marketing, and for social activity. Read our privacy policy for more about what we do with your data, as well as your rights and choices – including how to manage cookies.
Tesco 12 Vegan Sweet Potato Falafel 264G

Tesco 12 Vegan Sweet Potato Falafel 264G
£ 1.75
£6.63/kg
3 falafels
  • Energy382kJ 91kcal
    5%
  • Fat3.0g
    4%
  • Saturates0.3g
    2%
  • Sugars4.3g
    5%
  • Salt0.6g
    10%

of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 616kJ / 148kcal

Product Description

  • A spiced blend of sweet potato, carrots, chickpeas and dried apricots.
  • Sweet potato, carrot and chickpeas seasoned for flavour
  • Aromatic spice blend
  • Sweet potato, carrot and chickpeas, seasoned for flavour
  • Cook from frozen 18 mins
  • Suitable for vegans
  • Vegetarian Society approved
  • Pack size: 264g

Information

Ingredients

Sweet Potato (29%), Carrot (23%), Chickpeas (21%), Wheat Flour (Wheat Flour, Calcium Carbonate, Iron, Niacin, Thiamin), Sunflower Oil, Dried Potato, Dried Apricot, Tomato Purée, Sugar, Spices, Salt, Onion Powder, Garlic Powder, Herbs, Raising Agent (Disodium Diphosphate, Sodium Bicarbonate), Bay, Coriander Powder, Light Brown Sugar, Coriander Leaf, Lemon Peel, White Pepper, Ginger Powder.

Dried Apricot contains: Dried Apricot, Rice Flour, Preservative (Sulphur Dioxide).

Allergy Information

  • Also, may contain peanuts and nuts. For allergens, including cereals containing gluten, see ingredients in bold.

Storage

Keep Frozen at -18°C or cooler. Important: If food has thawed, do not refreeze.

Cooking Instructions

Oven cook
Instructions: For best results always cook from frozen.
200°C/Fan 180°C/Gas 6.
Remove all packaging. Place on a baking tray in the centre of a pre-heated oven for 14-17 minutes. Leave to stand for 1 minute after cooking.
Check food is piping hot throughout before serving. All appliances vary, these are guidelines only. Not suitable for microwave cooking.

Produce of

Produced in the U.K.

Number of uses

Pack contains approx. 4 servings

Recycling info

Carton. Card - Widely Recycled

Name and address

  • Produced for:
  • Tesco Stores Ltd.,
  • Welwyn Garden City,
  • AL7 1GA,
  • U.K.

Return to

  Our promise
  We make every effort to ensure our products are of the best possible quality. That's why we are happy to refund or replace any Tesco product which doesn't live up to your expectations. Just ask any member of staff. This does not affect your statutory rights. For more information please visit tesco.com.
  We are here to help:
  Freephone 0800 50 55 55, Mon-Sat, 9am-6pm.
  • Tesco Stores Ltd.,
  • Welwyn Garden City,
  • AL7 1GA,
  • U.K.

Net Contents

264g ℮

Nutrition

Typical ValuesPer 100g3 falafels (62g**)
Energy616kJ / 148kcal382kJ / 91kcal
Fat4.9g3.0g
Saturates0.5g0.3g
Carbohydrate17.7g11.0g
Sugars6.9g4.3g
Fibre9.1g5.6g
Protein3.6g2.2g
Salt1.0g0.6g
* Reference intake of an average adult (8400 kJ / 2000 kcal)--
When cooked according to instructions.--

Using Product Information

While every care has been taken to ensure product information is correct, food products are constantly being reformulated, so ingredients, nutrition content, dietary and allergens may change. You should always read the product label and not rely solely on the information provided on the website.

If you have any queries, or you'd like advice on any Tesco brand products, please contact Tesco Customer Services, or the product manufacturer if not a Tesco brand product.

Although product information is regularly updated, Tesco is unable to accept liability for any incorrect information. This does not affect your statutory rights.

This information is supplied for personal use only, and may not be reproduced in any way without the prior consent of Tesco Stores Limited nor without due acknowledgement.

Tesco © Copyright 2019

5 Reviews

Average of 3 stars

Help other customers like you

Great

5 stars

Really tasty, a bit spicer than expected but still love them anyways

Used to really like these but as someone who is gl

1 stars

Used to really like these but as someone who is gluten intolerant really disappointed that the recipe of these has been changed so they now include wheat.

Not as good as previous but ok

3 stars

These are not falafels, they look like mini poos, the texture is like starchy potatoes, the spice flavour is quite nice and there is a nice heat and sweet fruity note. Tesco used to do these value spinach and sweet potato falafels and they were heaps nicer and i purchased thinking these were they but repackaged. How wrong could I be, if they were, they are a shadow of their former selves.

Fantastic vegan product.

5 stars

I wasn't expecting much from them, but they're delicious. Really full of flavour.

Nothing like falafel!

1 stars

I love falafel but this is nothing like falafel! There are bits of carrot in these very dry pellets and they are the main flavour. Very unpleasant, I have thrown away the rest of them.

