Birds Eye 4 Minted Lambgrills 300G

Tasty
These were surprisingly good, very tasty, just the right amount of mint and seasoning, worth the price.
they are the best
Not that nice (fatty) in comparison to the beef ones which are lovely tasting.
Keep the mint in the jar.
Too much mint.Why not put a sachet of mint sauce in the pack.That would suit the dos and donts.
not good enough
just not quite good enough, bland, didn't enjoy texture. will not buy again, sorry Tesco
The picture on the packet is very misleading, these lambgrills are very small and thin, and they shrink to a very tiny size when cooked, it's just not worth getting them.