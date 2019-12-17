By browsing this site you accept cookies used to improve and personalise our services and marketing, and for social activity. Read our privacy policy for more about what we do with your data, as well as your rights and choices – including how to manage cookies.
Birds Eye 4 Minted Lambgrills 300G

Birds Eye 4 Minted Lambgrills 300G
Per lamb grillsteak (77g) grilled provides:
  • Energy720kJ 175kcal
    9%
  • Fat10.0g
    14%
  • Saturates5.0g
    25%
  • Sugars1.8g
    2%
  • Salt0.80g
    13%

of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy As Sold 100g Provides:

Product Description

  • Lamb grillsteaks made with chopped and shaped lamb with mint and seasoning.
  • For more visit birdseye.co.uk
  • When after a quick midweek meal that's full of flavour, look no further than Birds Eye Lamb Grillsteaks. Our tender lamb grillsteaks are created using only the highest quality lamb and delicately seasoned with aromatic mint, delivering a delicious flavour that make meal times more exciting.
  • Forever Food Together
  • We are passionate about our sustainability programme to provide you with tasty and nutritious food that is responsibly sourced and prepared - forever.
  • Succulent lamb grillsteaks delicately partnered with a classic mint seasoning
  • Delicious BBQ from frozen
  • No artificial colours, flavours or preservatives
  • Pack size: 300g

Information

Ingredients

Lamb (84%), Water, Breadcrumbs (Wheat Flour, Water, Salt, Yeast), Sugar, Salt, Onion Powder, Vinegar Powder (contain Barley, Wheat), Yeast Extract, Wheat Flour, Mint, Parsley, Natural Flavouring, Paprika, Garlic Powder, Natural Rosemary Flavouring, Spearmint Extract

Allergy Information

  • Contains: Barley, Wheat

Storage

Store in a freezer at -18°C or cooler.

Cooking Instructions

Barbecue
Instructions: Charcoal must be glowing red with powdery grey surface before cooking. Turn over regularly.
Cook until no pink meat remains.

Cooking Instructions
Instructions: Tastiest when grilled straight from the freezer.
Please ensure your beef grillsteaks are cooked until piping hot and cooked throughout, without any pink meat remaining.
These instructions are guidelines only.
Do not refreeze after defrosting.

Grill
Instructions: Medium Grill 12-15 mins
Pre-heat grill.
Turn over occasionally.

Oven cook
Instructions: 230°C, Fan 210°C, Gas Mark 8 12-15 mins
Pre-heat oven.
Cook in middle of oven, on a baking tray with upturned edges.
Turn over halfway through.

Produce of

Made in the Republic of Ireland

Number of uses

This pack contains 4 portions

Additives

  • Free From Artificial Colours
  • Free From Artificial Flavours
  • Free From Artificial Preservatives

Warnings

  • Although great care has been taken to remove all bones, some may remain.

Recycling info

Carton. Card - Widely Recycled Film. Plastic - Not Currently Recycled

Name and address

  • Birds Eye Limited,
  • Freepost ADM3939,
  • London,
  • SW1A 1YS.

Return to

  • Careline Information...
  • Call us free on 0800 33 22 77
  • Mon-Fri 8am to 6pm
  • ROI: Callsave 1850 298 398
  • Birds Eye Limited,
  • Freepost ADM3939,
  • London,
  • SW1A 1YS.
  • www.birdseye.co.uk
  • If writing, please enclose the Best Before End panel.

Net Contents

300g ℮

Nutrition

Typical ValuesAs Sold 100g Provides:Per Lamb Grillsteak (77g) Grilled Provides:
Energy - kJ1187kJ720kJ
- kcal285kcal175kcal
Fat 19.6g10.0g
- of which Saturates 9.4g5.0g
Carbohydrate 7.3g5.6g
- of which Sugars 2.3g1.8g
Fibre <0.5g<0.5g
Protein 19.7g15.0g
Salt 1.0g0.80g

Safety information

View more safety information

Although great care has been taken to remove all bones, some may remain.

Tasty

4 stars

These were surprisingly good, very tasty, just the right amount of mint and seasoning, worth the price.

they are the best

5 stars

they are the best

Not that nice.

3 stars

Not that nice (fatty) in comparison to the beef ones which are lovely tasting.

Keep the mint in the jar.

2 stars

Too much mint.Why not put a sachet of mint sauce in the pack.That would suit the dos and donts.

not good enough

2 stars

just not quite good enough, bland, didn't enjoy texture. will not buy again, sorry Tesco

The picture on the packet is very misleading

1 stars

The picture on the packet is very misleading, these lambgrills are very small and thin, and they shrink to a very tiny size when cooked, it's just not worth getting them.

