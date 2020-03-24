Bic 4 Colour Family Assorted 4 Pack Medium-point retractable ballpoint pens x4 2x black, blue, red & green & 2x lime green, pink, purple & turquoise NF Environment accredited

A set of 4 BIC 4 Colours pens: the BIC 4 Colours Original and the smaller BIC 4 Colours Mini with black, blue, red, and green ink. And the BIC 4 Colours Fun pen plus its little cousin the BIC 4 Colours Mini Fashion Colours ballpoint, both featuring exciting pink, purple, turquoise, and lime green ink. At a mere 12 cm long, you can just toss these minis into your bag or pocket. Slip a lanyard through the hole in the ball tip and latch them onto your key chain. All these great pens have a medium 1.0 mm points.