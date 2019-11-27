Hula Hoops Puft Salted 6X15g

Have a very fatty taste. Not recommended.
Tasty very fatty. Would not buy them again.
Puft magic
Excellent! Great grown up feeling Hula Hoops! Light, crispy and low calorie! Ready Salted are my favourite.
Great Taste
Delicious taste and only 72 calories a pack, we all enjoyed them
Really tasty!
I am a huge fan of normal hula hoops but find them awfully hard on my teethso when these came out, I was itching to try them out. These taste great, they are melt in your mouth, nice tasting and at only 72 calories a bag you cannot go wrong! I woulddefinitely recommend these for someone who likes crisps but is trying to be healthier!
Oh my! These are amazing! So light and crispy. Onl
Oh my! These are amazing! So light and crispy. Only 72 kcal! I love how 'guilt free' they are! I mean, less calories than a chocolate bar! Plus theyre full of flavour! Perfect snack to pop into your bag. Perfects for on the go!
Great Snack 72 Calories
Quite salty which I love, as there quite light so perfect combination, great as a snack, and guess what there only 72 Calories.
Super low calorie snack
So tasty and low in calories a perfect snack for one the go people.
Tasty
Absolutely love these taste is amazing so full of flavour and only 72 calories #hulapuftst2m
72 calories puft to that
They are light crispy and delish. These will certainly be in my trolley on shopping day.At 72 calories they are perfect for those that wish to add this snack to a calorie controlled diet or just as a quick snack. we all know how busy mums are and are often snacking on the go. I would recommend them to all Mums.
delicious
seriously good!!! so tasty, leaves me wanting to eat more than 1 bag!!!