By browsing this site you accept cookies used to improve and personalise our services and marketing, and for social activity. Read our privacy policy for more about what we do with your data, as well as your rights and choices – including how to manage cookies.
Search with a list of items 

Hula Hoops Puft Salted 6X15g

5(26)Write a review
image 1 of Hula Hoops Puft Salted 6X15g
£ 1.70
£1.89/100g
Each 15g pack contains
  • Energy303kJ 72kcal
    4%
  • Fat3.2g
    5%
  • Saturates0.3g
    2%
  • Sugars<0.5g
    <1%
  • Salt0.27g
    5%

of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 2023kJ

Product Description

  • Salted Flavour Wheat & Potato Snacks
  • Snacks can be enjoyed as part of a balanced diet and healthy lifestyle, including regular exercise.
  • Our Promise to You...
  • Hula Hoops Puft are cooked with 100% sunflower oil and are completely free from all artificial flavours, colours and MSG. Of course they still taste great!
  • Let yourself float away with Puft...
  • The wonderfully light, crispy and ever so tasty, hoopy snack from the Hula Hoops family.
  • Light and crispy puffed hoops
  • Each 15g pack contains 303kJ/72kcal
  • Cooked with 100% sunflower oil
  • No MSG
  • No artificial flavours of colours
  • Suitable for vegetarians
  • Pack size: 90g

Information

Ingredients

Wheat Flour, Dried Potato, Sunflower Oil (20%), Rice Flour, Salted Flavour [Sea Salt, Salt, Rice Flour, Natural Potato Flavouring], Yeast Extract, Emulsifier: E471

Allergy Information

  • Also may contain Milk, Soya

Storage

Store in a cool, dry place.

Number of uses

15g pack = 1 serving

Additives

  • Free From Artificial Colours
  • Free From Artificial Flavours
  • Free From MSG (Glutamate)

Name and address

  • FREEPOST KP SNACKS

Return to

  • Quality Guarantee
  • Please contact us on our Careline if you have any questions or comments, or write to our Consumer Services Team, enclosing your pack and contents, stating when and where purchased.
  • Tel: Freephone (UK) 0800 526078 (Mon - Fri 9am - 5pm)
  • Republic of Ireland 1800 620415
  • Mail: FREEPOST KP SNACKS
  • Email via: www.kpsnacks.com

Net Contents

6 x 15g ℮

Nutrition

Typical ValuesPer 100gPer 15g Pack
Energy 2023kJ303kJ
-482kcal72kcal
Fat 21g3.2g
of which Saturates 2.0g0.3g
Carbohydrate 64g9.6g
of which Sugars 0.5g<0.5g
Fibre 4.0g0.6g
Protein 8.3g1.2g
Salt 1.8g0.27g
15g pack = 1 serving--

Using Product Information

While every care has been taken to ensure product information is correct, food products are constantly being reformulated, so ingredients, nutrition content, dietary and allergens may change. You should always read the product label and not rely solely on the information provided on the website.

If you have any queries, or you'd like advice on any Tesco brand products, please contact Tesco Customer Services, or the product manufacturer if not a Tesco brand product.

Although product information is regularly updated, Tesco is unable to accept liability for any incorrect information. This does not affect your statutory rights.

This information is supplied for personal use only, and may not be reproduced in any way without the prior consent of Tesco Stores Limited nor without due acknowledgement.

Tesco © Copyright 2019

26 Reviews

Average of 4.9 stars

Help other customers like you

Have a very fatty taste. Not recommended.

3 stars

Tasty very fatty. Would not buy them again.

Puft magic

5 stars

Excellent! Great grown up feeling Hula Hoops! Light, crispy and low calorie! Ready Salted are my favourite.

Great Taste

5 stars

Delicious taste and only 72 calories a pack, we all enjoyed them

Really tasty!

5 stars

I am a huge fan of normal hula hoops but find them awfully hard on my teethso when these came out, I was itching to try them out. These taste great, they are melt in your mouth, nice tasting and at only 72 calories a bag you cannot go wrong! I woulddefinitely recommend these for someone who likes crisps but is trying to be healthier!

Oh my! These are amazing! So light and crispy. Onl

5 stars

Oh my! These are amazing! So light and crispy. Only 72 kcal! I love how 'guilt free' they are! I mean, less calories than a chocolate bar! Plus theyre full of flavour! Perfect snack to pop into your bag. Perfects for on the go!

Great Snack 72 Calories

5 stars

Quite salty which I love, as there quite light so perfect combination, great as a snack, and guess what there only 72 Calories.

Super low calorie snack

5 stars

So tasty and low in calories a perfect snack for one the go people.

Tasty

5 stars

Absolutely love these taste is amazing so full of flavour and only 72 calories #hulapuftst2m

72 calories puft to that

5 stars

They are light crispy and delish. These will certainly be in my trolley on shopping day.At 72 calories they are perfect for those that wish to add this snack to a calorie controlled diet or just as a quick snack. we all know how busy mums are and are often snacking on the go. I would recommend them to all Mums.

delicious

5 stars

seriously good!!! so tasty, leaves me wanting to eat more than 1 bag!!!

1-10 of 26 reviews

Show 10 more reviews

Usually bought next

Hula Hoops Puft Salt & Vinegar Crisps 6 X 15 G

£ 1.70
£1.89/100g

Space Raiders Beef 8 Pack X 11.8G

£ 1.00
£1.06/100g

Kp Hula Hoops Original 6X24g

£ 1.70
£1.19/100g

Walkers Wotsits Cheese Snacks 6 X 16.5 G

£ 1.50
£1.52/100g

Offer

Show more products

Checkout
Products you add to your basket will appear here