Celebrations Large Milk Chocolate Easter Egg & Chocolates 248G

Product Description
- Hollow Egg - Hollow milk chocolate egg. Celebrations - An assortment of milk chocolates and a milk chocolate covered biscuit.
- A hollow milk chocolate egg with 8 of your favourite chocolates in miniature.
- Hollow Egg
- Portions per pack: ~ 7, Portion size: 25g
- Celebrations
- Portions per pack: ~ 2, Portion size: 27.3g
- Suitable for vegetarians
- Pack size: 248g
Information
Allergy Information
- May Contain: Almonds, Hazelnuts, Oats
- Contains: Barley, Eggs, Milk, Peanuts, Soya, Wheat
Storage
Store in a cool, dry place.
Name and address
- GB: Freepost Mars Wrigley Confectionery UK Ltd.
- IE: Mars Ireland,
- Box 3856,
- Dublin 4.
Return to
- GB: Get in touch:
- 0800 952 0077
- www.mars.co.uk/contact
- Freepost Mars Wrigley Confectionery UK Ltd.
- IE: Mars Ireland,
- Box 3856,
- Dublin 4.
- 1890 812 315
Net Contents
248g ℮
- Suitable for vegetarians
Information
Ingredients
Sugar, Glucose Syrup, Cocoa Butter, Skimmed Milk Powder, Cocoa Mass, Milk Fat, Lactose, Palm Fat, Peanuts, Desiccated Coconut, Whey Powder (from Milk), Wheat Flour, Sunflower Oil, Full Cream Milk Powder, Emulsifiers (Soya Lecithin, Mono- and Diglycerides of Fatty Acids), Barley Malt Extract, Fat Reduced Cocoa, Salt, Humectant (Glycerol), Egg White Powder, Natural Vanilla Extract, Raising Agents (Calcium Phosphates, Sodium Carbonates, Potassium Carbonates), Milk Protein, Wheat Gluten, Milk Chocolate contains Milk Solids 14% minimum and Cocoa Solids 25% minimum
Allergy Information
- May Contain: Almonds, Hazelnuts, Oats
- Contains: Barley, Eggs, Milk, Peanuts, Soya, Wheat
Storage
- Store in a cool, dry place.
Nutrition
Typical Values / 100g** / 27.3g (%*) Energy 2066kJ 564kJ (7%) - 493kcal 135kcal (7%) Fat 24g 6.7g (10%) of which saturates 15g 4.0g (20%) Carbohydrate 62g 17g (7%) of which sugars 55g 15g (17%) Protein 5.4g 1.5g (3%) Salt 0.39g 0.11g (2%) *Reference intake of an average adult (8 400 kJ/2 000 kcal) - - Values will vary by brand - - **On Average - -
- Suitable for vegetarians
Information
Ingredients
Sugar, Cocoa Butter, Skimmed Milk Powder, Cocoa Mass, Lactose and Protein from Whey (from Milk), Palm Fat, Whey Powder (from Milk), Milk Fat, Emulsifier (Soya Lecithin), Natural Vanilla Extract, Milk Chocolate contains Milk Solids 14% minimum and Cocoa Solids 25% minimum, Milk Chocolate contains Vegetable Fats in addition to Cocoa Butter
Allergy Information
- May Contain: Almonds, Hazelnuts, Oats
- Contains: Barley, Eggs, Milk, Peanuts, Soya, Wheat
Storage
- Store in a cool, dry place.
Nutrition
Typical Values / 100g / 25g (%*) Energy 2205kJ 551kJ (7%) - 527kcal 132kcal (7%) Fat 29g 7.3g (10%) of which saturates 17g 4.3g (22%) Carbohydrate 59g 15g (6%) of which sugars 58g 15g (17%) Protein 7.0g 1.8g (4%) Salt 0.32g 0.08g (1%) *Reference intake of an average adult (8 400 kJ/2 000 kcal) - -
Using Product Information
While every care has been taken to ensure product information is correct, food products are constantly being reformulated, so ingredients, nutrition content, dietary and allergens may change. You should always read the product label and not rely solely on the information provided on the website.
If you have any queries, or you'd like advice on any Tesco brand products, please contact Tesco Customer Services, or the product manufacturer if not a Tesco brand product.
Although product information is regularly updated, Tesco is unable to accept liability for any incorrect information. This does not affect your statutory rights.
This information is supplied for personal use only, and may not be reproduced in any way without the prior consent of Tesco Stores Limited nor without due acknowledgement.
Tesco © Copyright 2020