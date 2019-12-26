Malteaster Bunny Easter Gift Pack 139G

Product Description
- Milk chocolate with a malt filling (21%) and honeycombed pieces (3.7%). Milk chocolate with a malt filling (31%) and honeycombed pieces (5.5%).
- 2 Maltesers Bunnies and 7 Mini Bunnies, smooth and delicious milk chocolate full of crunchy, creamy delight
- Maltesers Bunny...Got a bunny feeling about this…
- Maltesers Mini Bunny
- Portions per pack: 7, Portion size: 11.6g
- Maltesers Bunny
- Portions per pack: 2, Portion size: 29g
- Perfect Easter gift for friends and family in cute campervan packaging
- Individually wrapped
- Suitable for Vegetarians
- Kosher - KBLD-D
- Pack size: 139g
Information
Allergy Information
- Contains: Barley, Milk, Soya, Wheat
- May Contain: Eggs
Storage
Store in a cool, dry place.
Name and address
- GB: Freepost Mars Wrigley Confectionery UK Ltd.
- IE: Mars Ireland,
- Box 3856,
- Dublin 4.
Return to
- Get in touch: 0800 952 0077
- www.mars.co.uk/contact
- 1890 812 315
Net Contents
139g ℮
- Maltesers Mini Bunny
- Maltesers Bunny
Information
Ingredients
Sugar, Skimmed Milk Powder, Cocoa Butter, Palm Fat, Cocoa Mass, Barley Malt Extract, Lactose and Protein from Whey (from Milk), Whey Powder (from Milk), Milk Fat, Full Cream Milk Powder, Glucose Syrup, Demineralised Whey Powder (from Milk), Shea Fat, Lactose, Emulsifier (Soya Lecithin), Wheat Flour, Raising Agents (E341, E500, E501), Salt, Wheat Gluten, Natural Vanilla Extract, Milk Chocolate contains Milk Solids 14% minimum, Milk Chocolate contains Vegetable Fats in addition to Cocoa Butter
Allergy Information
Storage
Nutrition
Typical Values / 100g / 11.6g (%*) Energy 2245kJ 260kJ (3%) - 537kcal 62kcal (3%) Fat 31g 3.5g (5%) of which saturates 18g 2.0g (10%) Carbohydrate 58g 6.7g (2%) of which sugars 54g 6.3g (7%) Protein 7.0g 0.8g (2%) Salt 0.37g 0.04g (< 1%) *Reference intake of an average adult (8 400 kJ/2 000 kcal) - -
Information
Allergy Information
Storage
Nutrition
Typical Values / 100g / 29g (%*) Energy 2261kJ 656kJ (8%) - 541kcal 157kcal (8%) Fat 31g 9.0g (13%) of which saturates 18g 5.1g (26%) Carbohydrate 57g 17g (6%) of which sugars 52g 15g (17%) Protein 7.1g 2.1g (4%) Salt 0.40g 0.12g (2%) *Reference intake of an average adult (8 400 kJ/2 000 kcal) - -
