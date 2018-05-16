Product Description
- Double Sided Lint Brush
- The Korbond Double Sided Lint Brush preserves clothing, upholstery and other fabrics by removing lint, dust and hair. The fibre material featured on both sides of the brush attracts dust particles to give clothes a fresh and clean look. Excellent for use on sweaters, skirts, trousers, blankets, furniture, drapes and car upholstery.
Information
Preparation and Usage
- Instructions:
- To remove lint, brush fabric following direction of arrows on brush handle. Korbond Double Sided Lint Brush is re-usable and easy to clean.
Recycling info
Packing. Recyclable
Name and address
- Korbond Group,
- 2, The Mallard Business Park,
- Trent Road,
- Grantham,
- Lincolnshire,
- NG31 7XQ.
Return to
- For more advice please visit us at www.korbond.co.uk
- Alternatively call our Customer Service Helpline 01476 581 888
