By browsing this site you accept cookies used to improve and personalise our services and marketing, and for social activity. Read our privacy policy for more about what we do with your data, as well as your rights and choices – including how to manage cookies.
Search with a list of items 

Tesco Sweet Bbq Pulled Pork 410G

2(4)Write a review
Tesco Sweet Bbq Pulled Pork 410G
£ 3.50
£8.54/kg

Offer

1/2 of a pack
  • Energy1343kJ 320kcal
    16%
  • Fat13.6g
    19%
  • Saturates5.3g
    27%
  • Sugars15.7g
    17%
  • Salt0.6g
    10%

of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 890kJ / 212kcal

Product Description

  • Slow cooked marinated pork shoulder with a sachet of sweet barbecue sauce
  • Sous Vide. This joint has been sealed in an air tight bag and slowly cooked to lock in juices and give a succulent texture.
  • Marinated in a blend of spices, finished with a honey BBQ sauce
  • Pack size: 410g

Information

Ingredients

INGREDIENTS: Boneless Pork Shoulder (76%), Sweet Barbecue Honey Sauce (19%) (Sugar, Water, Spirit Vinegar, Tomato Paste, Molasses, Honey, Corn Starch, Smoked Maltodextrin, Caramelised Sugar Syrup, Salt, Colour (Paprika Extract)), Sugar, Spices (Paprika, Coriander Powder, Cumin Powder, Black Pepper, Ginger Powder), Dried Vegetables (Red Pepper Flakes, Tomato Flake, Onion, Green Pepper), Onion Powder, Garlic Powder, Salt, Dextrose, Corn Starch, Rice Flour, Oregano, Colour (Paprika Extract).

Storage

Suitable for home freezing. Ideally freeze as soon as possible after purchase but always by 'use by' date shown. Defrost thoroughly for a minimum of 12 hours in the fridge. Once defrosted use on the same day and do not refreeze. Not suitable for cooking from frozen. Follow the preparation guidelines above. Keep refrigerated.

Cooking Instructions

Oven

Instructions: Temperature: 200, 180, 6
Time: 35
For best results, oven cook. 200°C/Fan 180°C/Gas 6 35 mins Remove meat from pouch, place on an ovenable dish and cover with foil. Place in the centre of a pre-heated oven for 35 minutes. Remove from oven. Discard foil and any cooking juices. Take 2 forks, place 1 fork into the meat and pull the meat apart with the other fork to create a shredded effect. Drizzle the contents of the sauce sachet evenly over the shredded meat and mix thoroughly before serving.

Microwave

Instructions: 5 1/2 mins (800W) / 5 mins (900W)
Remove pouch from carton. Place the pouch onto a microwavable dish and pierce top of the pouch several times.
Heat on full power for 3 minutes (800W / 900W), remove from microwave and shake gently then heat on full power for a further 2 minutes 30 seconds (800W) / 2 minutes (900W). Stand for 2 minutes, then carefully open the pouch and drain off remaining cooking juices. Remove the pork onto a dish, then take 2 forks, place 1 fork into the meat and pull the meat apart with the other fork to create a shredded effect.
Drizzle the contents of the sauce sachet evenly over the shredded meat and mix thoroughly before serving.

Produce of

Produced in the U.K., using pork from the EU

Number of uses

2 Servings

Warnings

  • Caution: Although every care has been taken to remove bones, some may remain.

Recycling info

Card. Widely Recycled Pouch. Not Yet Recycled Sachet. Not Yet Recycled

Return to

  • Tesco Stores Ltd.,
  • Welwyn Garden City AL7 1GA,
  • U.K

Net Contents

410g e

Nutrition

Typical ValuesPer 100g1/2 of a pack (151g**)
Energy890kJ / 212kcal1343kJ / 320kcal
Fat9.0g13.6g
Saturates3.5g5.3g
Carbohydrate10.4g15.7g
Sugars10.4g15.7g
Fibre0.5g0.8g
Protein22.1g33.4g
Salt0.4g0.6g
* Reference intake of an average adult (8400 kJ / 2000 kcal)--
When cooked according to instructions.--
** When cooked according to instructions 410g typically weighs 302g.--

Safety information

View more safety information

Caution: Although every care has been taken to remove bones, some may remain.

Using Product Information

While every care has been taken to ensure product information is correct, food products are constantly being reformulated, so ingredients, nutrition content, dietary and allergens may change. You should always read the product label and not rely solely on the information provided on the website.

If you have any queries, or you'd like advice on any Tesco brand products, please contact Tesco Customer Services, or the product manufacturer if not a Tesco brand product.

Although product information is regularly updated, Tesco is unable to accept liability for any incorrect information. This does not affect your statutory rights.

This information is supplied for personal use only, and may not be reproduced in any way without the prior consent of Tesco Stores Limited nor without due acknowledgement.

Tesco © Copyright 2019

4 Reviews

Average of 2.2 stars

Help other customers like you

Delicious, small, pricey.

3 stars

Delicious but not much off it. I found the microwave the best way to cook as the juices burned in the oven. I also warmed the sauce before adding to the meat. Overall it was lovely just not much off it for the price.

Fatty

1 stars

Once it was cooked and shredded. i found that it was 95% fat. there was 3 tiny pieces of actual meat in this. I wouldn't buy it again.

Oven cooked in pyrex dish from frozen 1hr25 ( 10mi

4 stars

Oven cooked in pyrex dish from frozen 1hr25 ( 10mins before end = remove most of oil from base of dish & add the bbq sauce) was not brave enough to try the 15min microwave method. Added spoon of english mustard to the bbq sauce = wow Served as a main with home made potato wedges / coleslaw & spring onion/ tomato salad. Really enjoyed it. Suggest this serves max 2 as a main. perhaps 4 large sandwiches.....though its all down to portion size.

not worth the money

1 stars

This product was not worth the money even when on offer. The box is misleading as the meat is a small amount. I will not be buying again, I'd rather make it myself.

Usually bought next

Tesco Brioche Buns 4 Pack

£ 0.95
£0.24/each

Tesco Slow Cooked Bbq Maple Pork Ribs 460G

£ 3.50
£7.61/kg

Offer

Tesco 8 Plain Tortilla Wraps

£ 0.95
£0.12/each

Tesco Beef Brisket Joint In Gravy 380G

£ 3.50
£9.22/kg

Offer

Show more products

Checkout
Products you add to your basket will appear here