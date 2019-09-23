Tesco Sweet Bbq Pulled Pork 410G

Delicious, small, pricey.
Delicious but not much off it. I found the microwave the best way to cook as the juices burned in the oven. I also warmed the sauce before adding to the meat. Overall it was lovely just not much off it for the price.
Fatty
Once it was cooked and shredded. i found that it was 95% fat. there was 3 tiny pieces of actual meat in this. I wouldn't buy it again.
Oven cooked in pyrex dish from frozen 1hr25 ( 10mi
Oven cooked in pyrex dish from frozen 1hr25 ( 10mins before end = remove most of oil from base of dish & add the bbq sauce) was not brave enough to try the 15min microwave method. Added spoon of english mustard to the bbq sauce = wow Served as a main with home made potato wedges / coleslaw & spring onion/ tomato salad. Really enjoyed it. Suggest this serves max 2 as a main. perhaps 4 large sandwiches.....though its all down to portion size.
not worth the money
This product was not worth the money even when on offer. The box is misleading as the meat is a small amount. I will not be buying again, I'd rather make it myself.