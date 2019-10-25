By browsing this site you accept cookies used to improve and personalise our services and marketing, and for social activity. Read our privacy policy for more about what we do with your data, as well as your rights and choices – including how to manage cookies.
Silver Spoon Granulated Sugar 5Kg

2(5)Write a review
Silver Spoon Granulated Sugar 5Kg
£ 3.20
£0.64/kg

Product Description

  • Granulated Sugar
  • We work directly with 1,200 British farmers in East Anglia to grow our sugar beet.
  • The sugar beet then travels directly from farm to local factory - an efficient journey from field to spoon.
  • In just a few simple steps our factory in Bury St Edmunds turns the sugar beet in our range of homegrown sugars!
  • Sustainability is nothing new to us - we've been working on it for 30 years. Our sugar beet is homegrown, we send nothing to landfill and our excess production energy helps to power British homes.
  • Smart Thinking:
  • Geese, it seems, have a sweet bill. Maybe that's why 1/4 of the world's Pink-footed Geese forage food in East Anglia's sugar beet fields.
  • Why not try our Caster for your baking
  • A finer grain that's easy to mix in, trapping more air for lighter sponges

By Appointment to HM The Queen Manufacturers of Sugar, British Sugar plc Peterborough

  • Proudly grown in Britain
  • For your everyday ta-dah!
  • Pack size: 5kg

Information

Storage

Sugar is a natural preservative so store me in a cool dry place so I keep indefinitely.

Number of uses

Number of servings per pack 1250

Recycling info

Film. Plastic - Not Currently Recycled

Name and address

  • Silver Spoon,
  • Sugar Way,
  • Perterborough,
  • PE2 9AY,
  • UK.

Return to

  • It's our job to get this sugar to you in perfect condition. But if you're not happy with it, send it back to the Customer Services address on this pack, telling is where and when you bought it.
  • This won't affect your statutory rights.
  • Silver Spoon,
  • Sugar Way,
  • Perterborough,
  • PE2 9AY,
  • UK.
  • www.silverspoon.co.uk

Net Contents

5kg ℮

Nutrition

Typical ValuesPer 100gPer Serving 1tsp (4g)
Energy kJ1700kJ68kJ
kcal400kcal16kcal
Fat 0g0g
of which Saturates 0g0g
Carbohydrate 100g4g
of which Sugars 100g4g
Protein 0g0g
Salt 0g0g
Number of Sevings per Pack 1250--

5 Reviews

Average of 1.8 stars

Help other customers like you

Plastic?

1 stars

Why in a nasty plastic bag? Why not Tate and Lyle style paper bag??

Love it

5 stars

Love this product hate that they took it out of my local store its just soo much more convenient for me to buy it in bulk

PLASTIC BAG is unnecessary

1 stars

I do not want to buy sugar in a plastic bag. This product can quite easily be in a paper bag like the brand i have been buying from you for over 20 years.

Product is excellent but why has the packaging ch

1 stars

Product is excellent but why has the packaging changed from paper bag to plastic when we are being asked continuously to use less plastic? The paper bag was perfect and did not need replacing with plastic.

Plastic Packaging!!!!!!

1 stars

Why oh why has the 5kg bags of sugar now been packed in plastic? There was absolutely nothing wrong with the paper packaging. Surely Tesco should refuse to accept this product until the packaging issue has bee addressed.

