Silver Spoon Granulated Sugar 5Kg

Plastic?
Why in a nasty plastic bag? Why not Tate and Lyle style paper bag??
Love it
Love this product hate that they took it out of my local store its just soo much more convenient for me to buy it in bulk
PLASTIC BAG is unnecessary
I do not want to buy sugar in a plastic bag. This product can quite easily be in a paper bag like the brand i have been buying from you for over 20 years.
Product is excellent but why has the packaging ch
Product is excellent but why has the packaging changed from paper bag to plastic when we are being asked continuously to use less plastic? The paper bag was perfect and did not need replacing with plastic.
Plastic Packaging!!!!!!
Why oh why has the 5kg bags of sugar now been packed in plastic? There was absolutely nothing wrong with the paper packaging. Surely Tesco should refuse to accept this product until the packaging issue has bee addressed.