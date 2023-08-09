Number 4 Cake Sparkler

The sparkler should not be held in the hand or given to children under 5. Indoor sparklers should be used under adult supervision, and should only be sold to those over 16.

Warnings The sparkler should not be held in the hand or given to children under 5. Indoor sparklers should be used under adult supervision, and should only be sold to those over 16.

Illuminate the festivities in sparkling style with this delightful sparkler candle. Cake sparklers are ideal for adding an impressive display of fireworks to any birthday party or other celebration cake. Place the sparkler upright into a birthday cake or other dessert so it cannot fall over, and light from the top to watch the sparks fly!

Ideal cake decoration for any birthday party - An eye-catching alternative to a traditional candle Illuminate the festivities in sparkling style with this delightful sparkler candle. Cake sparklers are ideal for adding an impressive display of fireworks to any birthday party or other celebration cake. Place the sparkler upright into a birthday cake or other dessert so it cannot fall over, and light from the top to watch the sparks fly!

Using Product Information

While every care has been taken to ensure product information is correct, food products are constantly being reformulated, so ingredients, nutrition content, dietary and allergens may change. You should always read the product label and not rely solely on the information provided on the website.

If you have any queries, or you'd like advice on any Tesco brand products, please contact Tesco Customer Services, or the product manufacturer if not a Tesco brand product.

Although product information is regularly updated, Tesco is unable to accept liability for any incorrect information. This does not affect your statutory rights.

This information is supplied for personal use only, and may not be reproduced in any way without the prior consent of Tesco Stores Limited nor without due acknowledgement.

Tesco © Copyright 2023