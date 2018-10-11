By browsing this site you accept cookies used to improve and personalise our services and marketing, and for social activity. Read our privacy policy for more about what we do with your data, as well as your rights and choices – including how to manage cookies.
Tesco 0% Fat Greek Style Yogurt 4X100g

5(1)Write a review
£ 1.00
£0.25/100g
One pot
Typical values per 100g: Energy 232kJ / 55kcal

Product Description

  4 Fat free Greek style natural yogurts.
  Thick & Velvety Smooth and spoonable
  Healthy choice
  High in protein
  Suitable for vegetarians
  Pack size: 400g
  Protein supports the maintenance of normal bones
Information

Ingredients

INGREDIENTS: 0% Fat Greek Style Yogurts (Milk)

Allergy Information

  • For allergens, see ingredients in bold.

Storage

Keep refrigerated. Not suitable for home freezing.

Produce of

Made using milk from the U.K.

Number of uses

Pack contains 4 servings

Recycling info

Sleeve. Card widely recycled Pot. Plastic check local recycling Film. Plastic not currently recycled

Name and address

Net Contents

4 x 100g ℮

Nutrition

Typical ValuesPer 100gA serving contains
Energy232kJ / 55kcal232kJ / 55kcal
Fat0.4g0.4g
Saturates0.3g0.3g
Carbohydrate5.3g5.3g
Sugars5.3g5.3g
Fibre0.4g0.4g
Protein7.3g7.3g
Salt0.2g0.2g
* Reference intake of an average adult (8400 kJ / 2000 kcal)--
As Sold.--

